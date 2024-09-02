IIHM Signs Historic MoU with Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri, to enhance Industrial Learning for IIHM Students

PRNewswire

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 2: A world of opportunities has opened up before students studying hospitality management at the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIHM and Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri on August 31, 2024. A mutual understanding and agreement to enhance the learning experience of hospitality education and training at IIHM, the two global brands, one for Hospitality Education and one for Hospitality Operations, signed an MoU to collaborate towards enhancing the learning experience of the students of Hospitality Management at IIHM, to create highly employable graduates.

According to the MoU, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri will train the IIHM students doing Bachelors and Diploma courses in Hospitality Management in IIHM. They will provide mentorship, career guidance, guest lectures and assistance in project work, to impart industry trends and enhance the learning experience of students. Further, students of IIHM will get first preference to be placed in Marriott hotels across India, for their industrial training programmes.

"IIHM and Marriott share a significant bond, and this MoU will strengthen the bond between us and help us to work closely. It is wonderful that Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri is thinking about bringing the industry and academia to work together and garner real talent. IIHM students will get to do their internship at Courtyard by Marriott, and if they pass the selection criteria, they will also be selected for placement at the hotels," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Founder and Chairman of IIHM.

Sanjeev Agarwal, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri, said, "It is a proud moment for us to start this association. The IIHM students have a great opportunity to experience the industry and reap the benefits of interacting with experts from the Marriott family. As the industry grows, it is very important for us to nurture the talent and prepare them to be the future leaders of Hospitality Industry."

Elaborating on other aspects of the MoU, future students of IIHM will be delighted for the privilege to be a part of this exemplary programme. Securing their future, Courtyard by Marriott will extend first preference to recruit qualified students of IIHM.

Through this association, IIHM and Marriott have created another bond of camaraderie towards supporting and mentoring the hospitality leaders of the future.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994, at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities, with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the world's biggest culinary olympiad, Young Chef Olympiad, with the participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoUs with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange, bringing the best of education for its students from around the world.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times, consecutively 7 years in a row in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024; Most Valuable Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023 by Zee; Institute of Excellence in Domestic and International placement by TV9 Bangla; Excellence in Academics at Institutional Infrastructure by Times Excellence Awards; and Best Placement Institute by ASSOCHAM 2021 & Educational Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM 2023. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by ASSOCHAM from Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

Contact

Abdullah Ahmed

Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

011-43204700

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494166/IIHM_MarriiottSiliguri_MoU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256068/4694127/IIHM_Logo.jpg

