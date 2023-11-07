IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2023 Turn Out To Be A Huge Success, Eventz Factory And Kunal Thakkar Praised For The Opulent Show

New Delhi (India), November 7: The recently held IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2023 was indeed once again a grand success and was able to impress through its immaculate and impeccable planning and its glittering presentation of the ceremony. The who’s who of the influencer community and other dignitaries were present and felicitated during the awards function. The founder of Eventz Factory, Kunal Thakkar, was highly praised for organising such an opulent show, which went without any hiccups.

The award ceremony took place in the presence of chief guest Amruta Fadnavis, Guest of Honour Anees Bazmee, Legendary Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and many other celebrities from the field of Bollywood, Television, OTT, Influencers community, many professionals and entrepreneurs.

Those from the entertainment industry who attended the award show and won include names Farhad Samji Daniel Weber, Gaurav Chopra, Madhurima Tuli, Sreejita De, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karanvir Sharma, Shakti Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Gagan Dev Riar & Sana Amin Shaikh, Kanika Kapur, Maanya Singh, Ipsita Bhattacharjee, Ayesha Singh, Amol Parashar, Payal Ghosh, Tanuj Virwani, Nikhil Bhambri, Kaveri Priyam, Sahil Salathia, Sachin Shrof, Fiona Allison from France, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh, Nikita Sharma, Khushboo Khan, Afsha Khan, Aliya Hamidi, Kate Sharma, Kanika Mann, Sana Sultan Khan, Riva Arora, Varun Buddhadev, Shreya Kalra, Sharib & Toshi, Srishti Munka, Ramandeep Kaur, Shadan Farooqui, Drashti Bhanushali, Ankita Dave, Kaishaa Bhutani, Shweta Rathore, Vishal Pandey and others.

It is interesting to know that a very well-known and senior trade analyst, Girish Wankhede was also felicitated during IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2023 and was judged as ‘Best Trade Analyst.

Mr. Girish Wankhede was very delighted to receive such a prestigious award. After receiving it he said, “It’s a great honour to be recognised as a ‘Best Trade Analyst’ in the business. This award has given me a great boost to do better as an individual and Entity One as an organization.” He further said, “As an event management company, “We have been supporting many events and award functions across the country. Getting associated with digital influencers was a very obvious choice and the next logical step for us. We are glad that we were associated with the awards and a PR agency helped them get the due limelight they deserved.”

Notably, the award function was organised by Eventz factory which was founded by Kunal Thakkar. He was highly praised for his event organising skills as everyone present over there went with a smile on their face. Everything during the show was perfectly planned by Eventz Factory, and Kunal Thakkar personally made sure that everything went smoothly and everyone’s needs were taken care of.

Talking about the success of the event, Kunal Thakkar said, “When it is about recognising talent and hard work of the influencer community, IIIA – India International Influencer Award has come a long way. Within a very short span of time the award has set high standards in felicitating the real talent on social media.” He further said, “To reach here and be recognised we have worked very hard. Our credibility is our wealth, which we have earned through people’s goodwill, celebrities, influencers and the support of all our associate partners who have been with us through thick and thin”.

Elaborating on his future plans and talking about the success of the dazzling award show, Kunal Thakkar excitedly said, “Growing along with the brightest minds of the influencer community has been our main focus and the only goal we had. We witnessed a great turnout this year, too, and I want to assure everyone that next year IIIA – India International Influencer Awards will be much bigger and better in terms of presentation. Improving and improvising with each passing year has been our key to success.”

IIIA – India International Influencer Awards 2023 was also attended by well-known names like Rakhi Sawant, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Chopra, Madhurima Tuli, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Ayesha Singh, Amol Parashar, Payal Ghosh, Tanuj Virwani and many others.

The grand felicitation function was held at Hotel Orchid in Mumbai and was co-powered by Jio News with Radio Partner 92.7 Big FM, Fragrance Partner ASG Perfumes, Trophy Partner Whitix, Style Partner Oceana Clutches, Jewellery Partner Pylon, Gifting Partner Sachin Enterprises & Glitters Sparkles, PR partner entity one entertainment solutions, magazine partner Downtown Mirror & Fitvilla, Supporting Partner Bollywood Town and Outdoor Media Partner Bright Outdoor.

