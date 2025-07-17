iiiEM, India's Top Export Import Institute, with 16+ Years of Excellence, Offers Program with Lifetime Free Support

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 17: The International Institute of Import & Export Management (iiiEM), a leading name in global trade education since 2008. The Institute is thrilled to announce the launch of its upcoming Export Import batch, starting in August 2025.

As India's premier institute for export-import training, iiiEM has transformed thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals into global trade titans through its unmatched practical training ecosystem. It operates from 15 active state-of-the-art centers across India and extends its influence to Bangladesh.

With India aiming to grow its global trade, iiiEM's mission to "Build Exporters Worldwide" is making a big impact. Supported by its own export house, Manohar International, which ships to over 50+ countries, iiiEM offers real-world training that makes it India's go-to choice for learning international trade.

"We want to help Indian entrepreneurs shine on the world stage," said Mr. Dipak Manohar, Founder and Director of iiiEM (International Institute of Import & Export Management), who runs successful export businesses himself.

"Our program guides learners step-by-step to start their own exports with training from real exporters. iiiEM turns dreams into success."

A Big Name with a Big Reach

iiiEM's huge presence in export-import education stands out:

* 15 Active Training Centers Across India: With centers in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and more, iiiEM makes learning accessible nationwide.

* Trusted by Top Companies: Graduates work with leading firms.

iiiEM's ecosystem extends far beyond training:

* Lifetime Mentorship: Continuous, personalized guidance from expert exporters ensures sustained long-term success.

* Exclusive Career Opportunities: Access to www.iiiemjobs.com, a dedicated job portal connecting learners to prime global trade roles.

* Comprehensive Resource Toolkit: Provides invaluable lists of exportable products, as well as essential embassy and Custom House Agent (CHA) contacts.

* Flexible Learning Options: Students can re-attend sessions at any iiiEM center nationwide and benefit from flexible Zoom schedules designed for busy professionals.

Practical Courses and Support

The flagship foundational program in export import is engineered to equip learners for immediate export success. Offered both in-person at 15 active centers and online via Zoom, this program imparts crucial practical skills, including market research, product selection, buyer identification, and comprehensive support for their inaugural export shipment.

* Export Import Management: Learn trade rules, paperwork, and strategies.

* Shipping and Logistics Management: Understand shipping and supply chains.

* Online Marketing and E-Commerce: Succeed in online trade platforms.

* Custom Clearance and Freight Forwarding: Master logistics and compliance.

Success Stories That Define Excellence

iiiEM's legacy shines through its alumni, who have conquered markets worldwide. Mihir Mistry, an iiiEM graduate, successfully exported industrial mold tools to Canada, leveraging the institute's practical guidance. Other notable achievements include:

* Shubham Singh: Shipped bearings to Dubai.

* Aman Mittal: Exported ceramic tiles to the USA and Kenya.

* Sunny Gupta: Sent stones to Malaysia.

These triumphs reflect iiiEM's proven approach: real exporters mentoring real results.

How iiiEM Makes It Happen

iiiEM's success comes from its 10+ dedicated in-house departments, including Placement, Student Care, Programs, and Research, working together to deliver top-quality training. Hands-on activities like live trade practice, port visits, and trade fair exposure give learners real-world experience. iiiEM stands as the gem of India's export revolution, inviting entrepreneurs, professionals, and dreamers to seize their place in the global market.

