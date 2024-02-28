IIITDM Kurnool Hosts Enlightening Talk by Google’s Director of Engineering, Gowtham Gundu, on Artificial Intelligence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, recently hosted Mr. Gowtham Gundu, the Director of Engineering at Google, Los Angeles. This significant event took place at the campus recently and centred around an expert talk on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications in the real world. The talk aimed to empower students with knowledge of AI, demonstrating IIITDM Kurnool’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

The event was facilitated by Zettamine Labs Private Limited, a premier provider of IT services specializing in SAP solutions and digital technologies. The presence of Zettamine Labs’ MD, Mr. Nag Gupta, added further prestige to the occasion. Prof. D. V. L. N. Somayajulu, the Honorable Director of IIITDM Kurnool, inaugurated the event, expressing his vision of nurturing top-notch engineers proficient in critical domains like AI. Dr. M. Naresh Babu, the Head of the Department, also played a pivotal role in the event.

Mr. Gowtham, who has over 17 years of experience at Google, especially in the Ads department and AI/ML for the last 12 years, shared invaluable insights into the advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and their impactful applications at Google. His discussion emphasized the importance of ML in enhancing safety for users, publishers, and advertisers on the Internet. Moreover, Mr. Gowtham shared his personal experiences and offered essential tips for developing robust ML applications to address real-world challenges.

Highlighting the importance of being part of the ongoing era of rapid ML innovation, Mr Gowtham inspired the audience with principles for building ML applications including principled innovation, positive social impact, and adherence to international laws and human rights.

Following his talk, Mr. Gowtham engaged with students in a Q&A session, advising them on career development, internships, and job opportunities in tech giants. He stressed the significance of mastering fundamental computer science concepts, such as Algorithms, Data Structures, and Programming, for a successful career in Computer Science and related fields.

The event concluded with the felicitation of Mr. Gowtham by the faculty and Dr M. Naresh Babu, marking a memorable day for IIITDM Kurnool.

On a related note, IIITDM Kurnool has been recently dedicated to the nation in a grand inauguration ceremony by Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. This prestigious acknowledgement further positions IIITDM Kurnool as a leading institution committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation.

About IIITDM Kurnool: Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, is a centre of technical education and research excellence. Focused on design and manufacturing technologies, the institute aims to produce engineers with skills to innovate, design, and create products that contribute to the nation’s growth.

About ZettaMine Labs Pvt Ltd: ZettaMine Labs Pvt Ltd, based in Hyderabad, is recognized for its expertise in SAP solutions, digital technologies, and robust software development practices. With a focus on delivering customized solutions, ZettaMine ensures enterprises achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.

