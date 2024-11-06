IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint curate an executive program designed to equip professionals for a green economy, aligned with UN SDG goals

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6: TalentSprint, a leading global education company powered by AI, has teamed up with IIM Calcutta, India's 1st IIM and a premier management institute, to offer advanced executive education programs tailored for working professionals. The partnership blends IIM Calcutta's academic leadership with TalentSprint's vast outreach and expertise in online program delivery, designed to empower professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today's environmentally responsible businesses. The launch of an Executive Program in Corporate Sustainability marks a decisive step forward in addressing the evolving needs of the industry.

Sustainability is no longer a choice or a reporting requirement but a strategic action for companies across their business value chain. The International Labor Organization predicts that by 2030, the green economy will generate approximately 100 million new jobs globally. In India alone, over 30 million sustainability-related jobs are expected in the next 25 years.

As businesses align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, SEBI now mandates listed companies to disclose their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities through the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR). This shift places a growing responsibility on companies to find professionals capable of setting and executing effective sustainability agendas. Corporate honchos are increasingly being pushed to tick the boxes on ecology protection as a metrics of evaluating their performances.

In light of this ongoing transformative shift, IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with TalentSprint, has launched a high-impact Executive Program in Corporate Sustainability (EPCS). This program is designed to equip participants with the skills to create and implement actionable sustainability strategies, transforming ESG from a compliance obligation into a strategy for profitability.

Prof. Runa Sarkar, one of the Program Directors, and Professor at IIM Calcutta highlights, "Our curriculum is backed by rigorous research and tailored for professionals with corporate experience. It's not just aligned with the SDGs; it's designed to integrate cutting-edge business simulations that translate sustainability principles into actionable strategies. The live sessions are planned with interactive discussions, experiential learning and case study discussions to enable real world impact."

Dr. Santanu Paul, Founding CEO & MD of TalentSprint, adds, "Sustainability is no longer just a regulatory mandate; it's now recognized as a profit center and a critical business imperative. Thus, the need for skilled professionals in this area has never been so high. This program, built on industry-trusted pedagogy, empowers learners with the expertise to lead impactful and responsible sustainability initiatives."

Ideal for experienced professionals, learners who enrol in this program understand the parameters to drive sustainable growth, enhance organizational reputation, and stay ahead of sustainability trends and regulations, simultaneously adding to the bottomline.The program is a 12-month live learning experience which brings to light critical knowledge on ethical and strategic sustainability challenges, green finance and sustainable design thinking. It combines the academic depth of IIM Calcutta with the online delivery expertise and outreach experience of TalentSprint.

This thoughtfully crafted program will help participants to navigate strategic sustainability challenges while aligning with applicable sustainability practices and methods, in line with the latest trends and benchmarks. For more information about the program, visit website

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta was established as the first National Institute for post-graduate studies and research in management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation and Indian industry. The vision of the Institute is to be an international center of excellence in all facets of management education. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. It has an enviable reputation for imparting high quality management education to some of the best minds in the country. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post graduate and doctoral level programmes, executive training programmes, research, and consulting activities.

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global education company powered by AI that brings transformational bootcamps and innovative learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company's learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com.

