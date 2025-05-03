IIM Kashipur Celebrates Its Largest, Most Diverse Graduating Class at 12th Convocation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 3: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur), one of India's leading/ premier management institutions, hosted its 12th Convocation Ceremony, marking a major milestone with its largest-ever graduating cohort.

This year, 598 students were awarded degrees across five prestigious programs at IIM Kashipur, marking a 36.5% increase in batch size over the previous year. The program-wise distribution of graduating students is as follows: 319 students from the MBA program, 161 students from the MBA (Analytics) program, 34 students from the Executive MBA (E-MBA) program, 72 students from the Executive MBA in Analytics (EMBAA) program, and 12 students from the Doctoral (Ph.D.) program.

The convocation was graced by Alok Agarwal, Senior Advisor at Reliance Industries, who delivered the convocation address as the Chief Guest, alongside the institute's senior leadership and faculty members. Agarwallauded the graduates for their resilience and readiness to lead in a fast-changing world.

Recounting his days at IIM as he addressed the graduating students, their guardians and the faculty, Alok Agrawal said,"Coming back to an IIM convocation brings back memories - telex machines at Bank of America, the early days of computer science and the signature Vadilal icecreams.In just one generation, we've moved from punch cards to AI, from waiting days for a reply to being surrounded by satellites. Most things remain the same, except for the advancements in technology and its rapid growth."

"This incredible pace of innovation is both humbling and empowering. But as graduates of an IIM, part of the most privileged 0.01%, the real measure of success lies not just in what you achieve, but in the impact you make. Use your education not only to build careers, but to shape a more inclusive and equitable society.", he urged on.

Reflecting the institute's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, approximately 33% of the graduating cohort comprised women. Notably, the MBA (Analytics) program recorded an impressive 70% representation of women, highlighting the increasing presence of women leaders in the fields of analytics and data-driven management. In recognition of outstanding academic and holistic achievements, 10 medals comprising 5 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze were awarded across the MBA, MBA (Analytics), E-MBA, and EMBAA programs. Additionally, 24 students were honored with certificates under the prestigious Director's Merit List for their exceptional academic commitment and excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Director (I/C) and Dean of Academics, IIM Kashipur, said, "At IIM Kashipur, we believe management education must stay rooted in the realities of the world it seeks to lead. We are aligning academic practice with global shiftsfrom AI-driven analytics and sustainable development to India's rise as a skill-building and manufacturing hub. Our students are being prepared to navigate not only business complexity but also societal change. As educators, we believe that fostering ethical, empathetic, and responsible leadership is as important as building strategic and analytical capability.

Staying true to its distinctive academic philosophy, IIM Kashipur continues to redefine management education by seamlessly blending academic excellence with real-world immersion. Embodying the spirit of "Bharat meets B-School," the institute's pioneering Experiential Learning (EL) Program places students at the heart of rural and semi-urban India. Through field-based consulting projects with over 90 grassroots organizations across Uttarakhand, students engage directly with initiatives in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and rural development, transforming management knowledge into meaningful societal impact.

"The Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is a rich repository of traditional wisdom spanning fields like philosophy, Ayurveda, mathematics, astronomy, agriculture, and architecture. Rooted in ancient texts such as the Vedas and Upanishads, it offers deep insights into life and nature. Complementing this is India's vibrant cultural heritagereflected in its music, dance, literature, festivals, and crafts." Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti highlighted. "Through the IIM Kashipur education system, we try to instill a robust value system among students, which is essential for shaping responsible, ethical, and empathetic individuals who contribute positively to society.", he concluded.

Beyond academics, leadership development is woven into the fabric of campus life. Students play an active role in managing various operational, cultural, and administrative functions of the institute, gaining hands-on experience that mirrors real-world institutional leadership.

Complementing its flagship programs, IIM Kashipur has embraced a multidisciplinary approach to future-ready education. The institute offers a diverse portfolio of executive certifications and short-term programs in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare Management, and Rail General Management, delivered in collaboration with leading industry partners including NSE Academy, Nulearn, Times Edutech and Events Limited, Teamlease Edtech Limited and Max Healthcare.

On the international front, IIM Kashipur expanded its partnerships through long-term exchange programs, reaching out to over 450 global universities, launching STEP 2025 in collaboration with ALBA (Greece) and the Technical University of Munich, and progressing towards new MoUs, including one with Brazil's COPPEAD.

With prestigious AACSB membership, a consistent presence in the Top 25 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings, and accolades from the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), IIM Kashipur is steadily strengthening its position as one of India's most forward-looking and respected B-schools.

The 12th Convocation is not just a celebration of academic milestones; it is a reaffirmation of IIM Kashipur's growing role in shaping future leaders who are grounded, innovative, and ready to make a lasting impact in India's dynamic economic and social landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor