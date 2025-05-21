IIM Kashipur to Host 5th Edition of Management Education and Research Colloquium

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is proud to announce the fifth edition of its flagship academic conclave the Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC 2025), scheduled from 23rd to 25th May 2025. Set against the backdrop of India's rise as a global knowledge hub, MERC 2025 brings together emerging scholars, distinguished academicians, and thought leaders to engage in meaningful research dialogue and strengthen the nation's intellectual capital.

With the theme "Achieving Sustainability Goals in the AI Era," MERC 2025 serves as a national platform for doctoral researchers to present cutting-edge work in the domains of management and social science. The event aims to catalyse conversations around sustainability, technology, development, and innovation aligning with India's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the global SDGs, and the long-term national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047, a blueprint for transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

The colloquium will host over 200 participants, including 171 offline and 32 online scholars from premier institutions across India. Out of 413 submissions, 138 high-quality papers have been selected for presentation across 27 thematic tracks, spanning disciplines such as Communications, Strategy, Finance and Accounting, Economics, Marketing, IT and Systems, Organizational Behaviour and human resource management, Public Policy and governance, Operations and decisions sciences, Entrepreneurship and many more.

The colloquium is honored to feature V. Srinivas (IAS), Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare as a distinguished guest speaker. Joining him are several eminent academicians and global thought leaders, including Dr. C. Rajendran, Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras; Prof. Vishal Gupta, Professor of Organizational Behaviour, IIM Ahmedabad; Prof. Satish Krishnan, Professor at IIM Kozhikode; Prof. Mamata Parhi, Head of Accounting & Finance, Roehampton Business School; and Prof. Tapas Mishra, Professor of Banking & Finance, University of Southampton. Their collective expertise and insights promise to enrich the academic discourse and elevate the impact of MERC 2025.

The event also brings together key dignitaries and scholars from IIM Kashipur, whose leadership and academic guidance continue to shape the institution's research ecosystem. Notable names include Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Director (I/C) and Dean of Academics; Prof. Sabyasachi Patra, Chair - Doctoral Program; Prof. Ashish Kumar, Chairperson - Research and Rankings; Prof. Preeti Narwal, Marketing Area; and Prof. Vivek Roy, Chairperson - Student Affairs.

In recognition of academic excellence, MERC 2025 will confer Best Paper Awards of INR 30,000, 20,000, and 15,000 to three outstanding research contributions. This three-day scholarly celebration is more than an academic event it reflects India's unwavering commitment to intellectual inquiry, sustainable growth, and global leadership in management education. As India moves forward with innovation and inclusivity at its core, IIM Kashipur reaffirms its role in nurturing research that empowers communities, drives policy, and contributes meaningfully to society and the world.

