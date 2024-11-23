IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Launch Advanced Programme to Shape the Future of Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: As businesses confront complex challenges in supply chain management and operational efficiency, the demand for skilled leaders in these areas has reached new heights. According to the Economic Survey of India 2023, India's logistics sector is set to reduce costs from 13-14% of GDP to 8% by 2030, requiring technological integration and strategic advancements. In response, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked #3 among Indian management colleges (NIRF 2024), has partnered with Emeritus to launch the new batch of the Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management. This 11-month programme is designed to empower professionals with critical skills, data-driven insights, and strategic acumen to excel in today's competitive supply chain landscape.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, commented on the programme's significance, saying, "In today's global marketplace, optimising operations and supply chains is not just an operational choice but a strategic necessity. IIM Kozhikode, with its expertise and commitment to empowering professionals, is proud to partner with Emeritus in bringing this comprehensive programme to industry aspirants."

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, added, "Our mission at Emeritus is to provide transformative education that meets the evolving needs of industries worldwide. This programme combines the deep academic rigor of IIM Kozhikode with a hands-on approach to analytics and supply chain management, empowering participants to make data-driven decisions and drive efficiency in their organisations."

The Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management is designed for early to mid-stage professionals looking to enhance their careers in operations management. It focuses on building strategies and leveraging analytics to improve operational efficiencies and drive business outcomes. Mid-stage professionals seeking a strategic mindset and advanced concepts in operations management and analytics will also benefit, preparing them for senior management roles.

This comprehensive programme equips participants with key skills in analytics, supply chain optimisation, and project management. They will learn advanced analytical tools for data-driven decision-making, essential project planning techniques such as PERT and CPM, and methodologies like lean operations and Six Sigma. The curriculum also covers digital supply chain integration, supplier relations management, and real-world challenges through simulations and case studies, all guided by IIM Kozhikode faculty and industry experts.

Under the mentorship of distinguished IIM Kozhikode faculty and renowned industry experts, participants gain valuable insights and advanced knowledge. The programme also offers eligibility for the prestigious IIMK Executive Alumni Status, expanding professional networks. Through experiential learning, participants engage in capstone projects, hands-on assignments, and class exercises, using tools such as MS Project and Excel Solver.

Participants will develop in-depth expertise in operational analytics, supply chain frameworks, and practical project experience, preparing them for real-world challenges. The programme includes live online sessions, industry insights, and a capstone project, guided by IIMK faculty.

Programme Details

* Duration: 11 months

* Start Date: December 29, 2024

* Format: Live online sessions

* Fee: INR 2,05,000 + GST

* Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma holders from a recognised university with a minimum of one year of work experience (post-graduation) as of the start date

* Certificate: Certificate of Completion from IIM Kozhikode (with a minimum 75% attendance)

This collaboration between IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus reflects a shared commitment to advancing executive education, particularly in the critical fields of analytics and supply chain management.

