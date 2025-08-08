IIM Kozhikode and Simplilearn Launch Professional Certificate Programme in AI-Powered Decision Making

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: IIM Kozhikode, in partnership with Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has introduced a Professional Certificate Programme in AI-Powered Decision Making. This 10-month leadership-focused programme is designed for senior professionals and decision-makers. As AI becomes a key driver of innovation and competitive advantage, it is no longer just a technical skillit's a strategic imperative. Leaders today must understand how to leverage AI to make data-driven decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and lead digital transformation at scale.

The curriculum is structured to empower professionals to spearhead AI-led initiatives within their organisations. Delivered through live online sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty and a three-day campus immersion, the programme offers a strategic understanding of AI and its enterprise-wide applications, equipping leaders to navigate and shape the future of work.

According to a recent industry report, 78% of companies globally are now leveraging AI in at least one business function, and 71% have adopted generative AI specifically. There is a growing need for leaders who can significantly harness these technologies. Recognising this, the programme is designed to build capabilities in designing AI strategies for business impact, leading end-to-end AI transformation initiatives and applying AI across key functions.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said, "This programme aligns with IIM Kozhikode's Vision 2047 to 'Globalize Indian Thought, ' reflecting the institute's ambition to contribute meaningfully to India and the world over the next three decades. The college's partnership with Simplilearn has rolled out a course backed by robust edtech delivery, which is designed to meet the demands of emerging technologies and empower aspiring leaders to drive business growth. Given the scale, scope and potential impact India is set to have on 21st-century business, this is a timely aspiration. By blending global best practices with an India-centric lens, the learners will be able to harness AI for smarter decision-making and operational efficiency."

The modules include hands-on training in tools and techniques relevant to emerging trends like Agentic AI while also addressing current industry priorities like ethics and governance. The deliverables ensure learners gain practical expertise to drive scalable growth. A capstone project will reinforce the learning outcomes by challenging learners to solve real-world business problems and lead to a personalised AI playbook.

This course is best suited for mid to senior professionals with 5+ years of experience who want to take on AI-driven transformation. It's ideal for business heads, consultants, entrepreneurs, tech leaders and analytics professionals to gain a competitive edge.

Speaking about the programme, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "AI is transforming all industries with its applications, driving changes in processes, business models as well as on how organisations are designed to be competitive. Especially in terms of analytics, business intelligence and decision making, AI is opening up new boundaries of what is possible to make decisions better backed by data as well as faster - in some cases even automated decision making. The goal of the course is to empower professionals to lead with confidence in an AI-first world. We are honored to partner with esteemed IIM Kozhikode faculty and bring forward a curriculum that combines academic depth with practical relevance, encouraging learners to think beyond traditional boundaries."

Those learners who complete all evaluations, the capstone project, and maintain at least 75% attendance will receive a certificate of completion and executive alumni status from IIM Kozhikode. Other benefits include a three-day in-campus immersion to experience IIMK's dynamic classroom environment as well as dedicated cohort support and access to Simplilearn's Job Assist platform, which will strengthen their portfolios and help explore new career opportunities.

