IIM-Kozhikode inks MoU with French business school

Kozhikode (Kerala) May 13 Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has inked an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Emlyon Business School, Lyon, France for academic collaboration.

The signatories of the MoU were Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K and Professor Isabelle Huault, Dean and President of the Executive Board, Emlyon Business School.

The MoU is intended to promote joint educational, cultural collaboration and research between the two leading global business schools.

The proposed areas of collaboration will include joint academic activities.

To start with, this MoU will be in effect for three years. Prof Chatterjee said this collaboration aims at maintaining excellence in areas of research, teaching and consulting, while Prof. Huault said they are looking forward to explore avenues of collaboration in academia, programs and research.

Currently, IIM-K has exchange partnerships with close to 50 top international management institutes.

IIM-K is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023, besides in 2023, they entered the Top-100 in Financial Times ranking.

