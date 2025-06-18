IIM Kozhikode Reports 100% Growth in Women Enrolment for Executive Postgraduate Management Programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: Marking a major milestone in gender diversity, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has seen women's participation in its two-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) rise to 26 per cent—a 100 per cent increase over the past three cohorts. The increase reflects a growing aspiration among women professionals to pursue advanced management education at one of the country's most respected institutions.

This sharp rise in participation follows IIM Kozhikode's strategic efforts to increase inclusivity and expand access to leadership education for working professionals. Women now account for over a quarter of the current cohort, a development celebrated by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode recently during a recent masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership' in Bengaluru. The event, attended by senior professionals from across the country, showcased the institute's commitment to attracting diverse talent from various sectors. In this interactive session, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee delved into the importance of the concept of Mindfulness and how awareness and clarity of thought and action prove to be decisive for managers making informed choices. The admission for the upcoming 18th batch is currently underway, and learners can apply here.

Prof. Chatterjee highlighted the EPGP's evolving approach to learning—one that prioritises accessibility, innovation and real-world application. “This has been our vision from the beginning. We are proud to see women increasingly choosing IIM Kozhikode's EPGP as the destination to build leadership capability. Our aim is to continue enhancing women's representation across all our academic programmes,” he said. Prof. Chatterjee also unveiled his new book ‘1 Minute Wisdom', a compilation of leadership and life lessons at the event, published by Penguin India.

Ranked second among IIMs in India and 22nd in the Asia-Pacific region in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Kozhikode has solidified its position as a leading choice for mid-career professionals. The 15th batch of the EPGP recently graduated with a record-breaking 615 learners. The programme continues to draw learners from India's major metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. Urban enrolment has surged from 51% in the 13th batch to 67% in the 17th batch, indicating a broader awareness of the programme's value in preparing professionals for leadership roles that span functions and industries.

The institute has also seen increased enrolment from candidates with non-engineering backgrounds—rising to 25% of the batch cohort — as professionals from sectors beyond technology seek to strengthen their management acumen. This diversification reflects the widening appeal of IIMK's curriculum among professionals seeking to transition into strategic and leadership positions. “With over 5,000 professionals having progressed since inception, EPGP has been instrumental in shaping domain experts into strategic decision-makers. The industry-agnostic nature of the programme, combined with our distinguished faculty and real-world pedagogy, continues to draw a diverse cohort year after year. Our strong public and private sector partnerships, along with platforms like IIMK LIVE—our entrepreneurship development centre—provide learners with unmatched exposure, opportunity and a launchpad for innovation and growth. These elements have allowed the programme to evolve rapidly and remain highly relevant in today's dynamic business environment,” he added.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management continues to attract professionals from a variety of domains such as IT, aerospace, public sector, education, manufacturing, finance, energy and consulting. Around 30% of the current cohort comprises individuals with six to nine years of professional experience, indicating strong interest from mid-level managers aiming to accelerate their career growth.

Admissions are now open for the 18th batch of the Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management. The curriculum combines core subjects such as Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Operations and Human Resources with contemporary electives like International Business, Corporate Accountability, and Digital Transformation. Delivered through a combination of live online sessions, case discussions, assignments and industry projects, the two-year programme also includes three one-week campus and international immersions through its global collaborations. Learners benefit from guidance by distinguished IIMK faculty and senior industry leaders, as well as lifetime access to a professional alumni network of over 13,000 members across sectors and geographies.

About Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (www.iimk.ac.in)

The fifth IIM to be established by the Government of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high-growth trajectory today, offering the widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013, dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals, besides bringing in new dynamic courses like a one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance, and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and six other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also made its global debut for its flagship MBA and EMBA programme in the 2020/21 QS World University Rankings. In 2023, IIM Kozhikode also broke into the Top 100 in the Financial Times Ranking for Master’s in Management (MBA) and gained 9 spots in 2024 to reach global #68. The Institute also attained global rank #70 in the FT Open Enrollment Programme for 2024. The Institute is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

