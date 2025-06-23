IIM Rohtak Celebrates the 11th International Day of Yoga with a Collective Spirit of Mindfulness

PNN

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 23: The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak observed the 11th International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2025, bringing together students, faculty, and staff members to embrace the holistic benefits of yoga and promote a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

The celebration began with the live telecast of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's address, which encouraged the IIM Rohtak community to reflect on the growing relevance of yoga in everyday life. Hon'ble Prime Minister highlighted the participation of over 2 crore people and this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," emphasising Yoga's role in global well-being. He urged people of India to consider Yoga as a "Pause button", amidst the global unrest, and encouraged them to shift the focus from "Me to We". Students reaffirmed their commitment to the practice of yoga. The message of the Hon Prime Minister was discussed in student groups to further integrate Yoga in the IIM Rohtak campus.

Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, addressed the audience, drawing attention to the relevance of Yoga in promoting balance in today's fast-paced life. He stated that the United Nations' resolution on 21st June, which was made as International Yoga Day, is a testament to India's ancient wisdom. He described yoga as a curative practice deeply rooted in Indian tradition and a symbol of unity, echoing the spirit of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health. Yoga is part of Indian identity"

An engaging Yoga session was conducted, with participants performing traditional asanas and breathing exercises aimed at fostering discipline, mindfulness, and collective harmony. More than 1000 students, faculty, and staff members participated with great enthusiasm, showing active engagement throughout the session.

IIM Rohtak is the only IIM where Yoga classes are held every morning and are mandatory for students. The event concluded with a gratitude speech by Professor Dheeraj Sharma, who appreciated the enthusiastic participation and the efforts of all those involved in organising the event. In his closing remarks, Prof Sharma reiterated that Yoga can help us reset our mind and body. He encouraged students to practice Yoga at least for a few minutes each day. The formal proceedings were followed by a light refreshment session, marking a graceful end to the event. The day echoed the Director's message and reinforced IIM Rohtak's continued focus on a balanced and mindful campus culture, where Yoga is an integral part of the daily routine of the students.

IIM Rohtak, a premier institute of national importance, currently enrols over 1,800 students across its diverse programs and has achieved AMBA accreditation, placing it among the top 2% of management institutes worldwide. IIM Rohtak participated for the first time in the prestigious QS-World University Rankings 2024 and secured 151 + rank globally. IIM Rohtak ranked 12th in the Management Category in NIRF India Rankings 2024. With students hailing from over 30 Indian states and Union Territories, the institute epitomises diversity and academic excellence. Offering eight unique programs designed to cater to students from varied academic and socio-economic backgrounds, the institute adopts a multidisciplinary approach to prepare future business leaders.

