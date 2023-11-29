IIM Udaipur and JM Financial collaborate to launch JM Financial Centre for Financial Research

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU), has announced that it will set up the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research in collaboration with JM Financial, a leading integrated and diversified financial services group. The Centre will provide scholars in finance and related disciplines access to world-class resources.

The JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIMU will engage in academic research in finance and related disciplines, conduct annual workshop, and industry talks, and partner with BFSI sector and regulatory bodies for action research and seminars. The Centre will have an advisory board with experts from BFSI, financial technology sectors, and academia.

Once the Centre becomes operational, it may offer an elective course on M&A or other areas in the MBA Programme, as mutually agreed. IIMU will also conduct studies on areas that are mutually agreed between IIMU and JM Financial.

The Centre has been supported by JM Financial as part of its CSR initiative. This collaboration is special as it coincides with JM Financial group's 50th anniversary this year.

As a part of the collaboration, the JM Financial Merit Award of Rs.3 lakh will be awarded every year to the best Finance student of the IIMU MBA programme.

Commenting on the plan to launch the Centre, Prof. Ashok Banerjee - Director, Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, said, "IIM Udaipur is thankful to JM Financial for supporting the institute's endeavour to conduct cutting-edge, high-quality research. IIM Udaipur always believes in industry-academia partnerships to foster industry-relevant research and teaching. In addition to research, the centre will provide a platform for a dialogue between leading practitioners and academicians on matters that are of mutual interest. The centre would also provide the latest database to the MBA and PhD students to facilitate a deeper understanding of financial markets and products."

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Vishal Kampani, non-executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial Limited said, "It's a privilege for us to collaborate with Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, one of the premier management institutes of the country. We are hopeful that the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIMU will act as an intersection of academia and industry and deliver actionable research-driven insights and resources. As we commemorate the group's 50th anniversary this year, it has been our endeavour to work towards building excellence in industry academia partnership and I am grateful to IIM Udaipur management for giving us the platform to realise our goal."

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288225/JM_Financial_Centre.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor