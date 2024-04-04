IIM Udaipur awards MBA Degrees to 429 students at its 12th Annual Convocation

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 4: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 12th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA (Batch of 2022-24), One-Year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23) and PhD, on Monday, April 01, 2024, at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur, presided over the Convocation. The Convocation Address was delivered by Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India Ltd., who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation and the concluding address by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by the faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the students of graduating batches.

In the 12th Annual Convocation, a total of 429 students graduated, including 3 PhD students, 310 students of Two-Year MBA (Batch 2022-24) and 116 students each of One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batches 2023-24).

Addressing the 12th annual convocation at IIM Udaipur, Chief Guest Suresh Narayanan, Chief Director of Nestle India, shared profound wisdom with the graduating batch. Lauding the institute's 16th NIRF ranking, he emphasised the importance of understanding the culture and values of the communities they will work in. Narayanan cautioned against the widespread desire for quick success, urging the students to instead focus on finding contentment without being complacent. He encouraged them to pursue their passions wholeheartedly while giving back to society, stressing that true fulfilment lies in making a positive impact. Narayan also exhorted the graduates to hone practical communication skills, value their parents' sacrifices, and nurture empathy and compassion as guiding principles. Ultimately, he advised whatever they do in life should contribute to the greater good of the community around them. He emphasised the importance of making wise choices in life, highlighting seven key pillars: Clarity, Culture, Contentment, Curiosity, Community, Communication, and Context.

In his welcome address, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, highlighted the Institute's achievements, including its steady position in global rankings and its commitment to digital transformation and research excellence. He emphasized the importance of faculty and announced significant collaborations and initiatives, such as the J M Financial Centre for Financial Research and the India Digital Conclave. The Chairman praised the graduating students for their resilience and urged them to continue learning and striving for excellence. He concluded by congratulating the Institute's community and wishing the graduates success in their future endeavors.

He said,"In celebrating the achievements of our institution, we must acknowledge the dedication of our faculty, the success of our collaborations, and the resilience of our students. As you embark on your careers, remember that learning is a lifelong journey, and your experiences here have equipped you to navigate the challenges ahead. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and commend the Director, faculty, and community of IIMU for their outstanding contributions. Here's to a bright and prosperous future for each of you."

In his concluding address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, said, "This convocation is not just an ending, but a new beginning. This Institution has provided you with a transformational learning experience. Therefore, I urge you to never stop learning, to never stop growing, and to never stop pushing yourself to be the best you can be. You are now part of a vast network of IIM Udaipur alumni, you are all stakeholders in the institute's success. We look forward to we continued contributions and mentorship as they embark on their exciting careers.

Today marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and commitment. As you step into the world beyond these walls, carry with you the values instilled in you during your time here. Embrace every opportunity with courage, never ceasing to learn and grow. Remember, success is not just measured by wealth, but by the impact you make on society. As you embark on this journey, lead with integrity, ethics, and a sense of social responsibility. And never forget to express gratitude to those who have supported you along the way. Congratulations, graduates. The world awaits your brilliance."

Stuti Arora, Suman Choudhary and Sunanda Katewa were awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree. Ashish Kumar Gupta was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the One-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) Program. Pavit Teg Bir Singh was awarded a Gold Medal in a One-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) Program. Priya Jain, Ritik Raj, and Aditya Singhal were awarded the Gold Medal for scholastic performance in the Two-year MBA Program. Mitusha Mishra of the One-Year MBA (GSCM) program won the Manhattan Award for Women in Supply Chain. Vinayak Karewa won the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research Merit Award for the best Finance Student.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378694/IIM_Udaipur_awards_MBA_Degrees.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/4629883/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor