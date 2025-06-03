IIM Udaipur Hosts Inaugural Ceremony for the Third Batch of its Unique Summer Program in Management

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur marked a significant milestone with the inaugural ceremony of the third batch of its pioneering Summer Program in Management (SPM) a unique pre-MBA initiative designed to provide aspiring students with a foundational experience in management education.

Held on June 1, 2025, the ceremony welcomed 153 participants from across India, including 67 female students, reflecting the growing diversity and reach of the program. As the first IIM to introduce such a program, IIM Udaipur continues to lead the way in offering meaningful academic exposure to undergraduate and graduate students exploring a future in business and management.

This two-week residential program, scheduled from June 1 to June 14, 2025, offers a dynamic curriculum covering key functional areas of management, such as finance, marketing, strategy, and cross-cutting areas, such as Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication. Participants will engage with IIM Udaipur's distinguished faculty, visiting industry experts, and peers from diverse backgrounds through case-based learning, interactive sessions, and group activities.

Designed to be experiential and exploratory, the program helps participants gain a realistic preview of life at a top-tier business school. Students will also have the opportunity to interact with current MBA students and build a valuable network within the IIM ecosystem.

Upon successful completion, each participant will be awarded an IIM Udaipur Summer Program in Management - Certificate of Participation, symbolising their academic engagement and readiness to take the next step in their professional journey.

In his welcome address, Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson of the Summer Program in Management, said, "IIM Udaipur's Summer Program in Management is designed to provide a powerful and transformational experience to you. Immerse yourselves in the world of business and management and experience the life of an MBA student. You'll learn from the esteemed faculty and industry experts and gain a deep understanding of what it means to be a business manager and leader. This program is your chance to explore and solidify your MBA goals and gain the confidence to pursue them. Beyond the academics, you will have the opportunity to explore Udaipur's cultural heritage and beauty and create memories with your friends that will stay with you forever."

IIM Udaipur is India's first and only management institute to have launched a two-week On-Campus Summer Program in Management for MBA Aspirants.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment.

IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

