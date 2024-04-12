IIM Udaipur inaugurates 2024-25 batches of the one-year full-time MBA program

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 12: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the Twelfth batch of its One Year MBA - Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) program and the Fifth batch of its One Year MBA - Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) for the academic year 2024-25.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director IIM Udaipur and Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson One-year MBA Program Committee, R. Chandrashekar - In-Charge, Centre for Supply Chain Management, Dr. Y. Shekar - In-Charge, Centre for Digital Enterprise. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director - DP World (Middle East, North Africa, and Indian subcontinent), and Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director, Tech Strategy and Advisory at Accenture Services Pvt. Ltd. were Guests of Honour for the inauguration ceremony.

In total, 125 students enrolled in the One-Year MBA programs. The One-year MBA program in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) has 66 students, while the One-year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) has 59 students.

The One-Year MBA program batch of 2024-25 has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial backgrounds. This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences bring a wealth of knowledge to the program, and students can learn from each other's perspectives and expertise.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur emphasized on the unique attributes of these programs. He also highlighted that these programs are transformational in nature. These programs are specialized degree programs and these days industries are looking for specialists in a specific area who are experts in their respective fields. Along with classroom projects students will get to work on live projects, which will give them the experience of solving real-life industry problems.

He urged the students to make the most of this transformational experience and embrace the journey with an open mind.

Addressing the incoming batch, Guest of Honour, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director - DP World, said, "In the wake of recent disruptive events, the narratives around digital transformation, supply chain resilience, and sustainability have emerged as pivotal topics in boardrooms worldwide. The disruptions experienced in recent years have underscored the critical need for organizations to adapt, innovate, and prioritize sustainability practices. Today, these discussions transcend mere corporate strategy; they reflect our response to unprecedented challenges, driving us towards resilient and environmentally conscious business models."

Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director, Tech Strategy and Advisory at Accenture Services Pvt. Ltd. addressed the students and advised them how to make the most of their journey at IIMU.

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have a full-time One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management and a full-time one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management. The DEM and GSCM programs are One-year, full-time residential MBA programs for graduates in any discipline with 3 years' minimum experience in any discipline.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

