IIM Udaipur Welcomes 13th Batch of MBA Program with Record Enrollment

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, hosted the inaugural ceremony for the 2024-26 batch of its flagship Two-Year MBA program, the largest cohort with 384 students. The batch consists of 32 per cent female and 68 per cent male students. Additionally, 58 per cent of the students have an engineering background, while 42 per cent come from non-engineering fields. Moreover, 60 per cent of the students have prior work experience, whereas 40 per cent are freshers.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director IIM Udaipur, presided over the event. Sonny Iqbal of Egon Zehnder was the Chief Guest. Sonny Iqbal helped found Egon Zehnder's offices in New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. He advises family businesses on succession, founder transition, governance, and family charter development across markets. Sonny co-founded and, until recently, co-led the Firm's global Family Business Advisory Practice.

Drawing from his extensive experience in the corporate world and the global Family Business Advisory Practice, Iqbal shared valuable life lessons, stressing the importance of combining hard work and dedication with strategic growth in both horizontal and vertical dimensions. He also urged the students to focus on forging good relationships and managing those relationships wisely at all stages of their careers.

Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha, Dean, Programs, emphasised the importance of the student's role at IIMU, stating:, "Students should think about their first day in IIMU as the start of a new journey which will continue over the next decades in their life. They should use the time at IIMU for creating building blocks for the same. IIMU has an existing culture. Students should always look to shape it for the better. They should leave IIMU better than where they found it."

In his inspiring welcome address, Prof. Debanjan Mitra, Chairperson of the two-year MBA program, encouraged the new batch to embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead, emphasising the importance of critical and intellectual thinking.

In his address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, congratulated all the students and welcomed them to a transformational journey at the premier management institute. He spoke about the newly revised curriculum tailored for this batch, aiming to provide a unique and transformative educational experience. Prof. Banerjee emphasised the diverse backgrounds of the incoming students and encouraged them to develop resilience and problem-solving skills during their time at IIMU. Prof. Banerjee also talked about RAPID Transformation in the active course of two years of MBA at IIM Udaipur, where RAPID stands for Resilience, Adaptability, Problem-Solving Skills, Inquisitiveness and Discipline.

The inauguration ceremony also celebrated academic excellence with the distribution of scholastic awards for outstanding performance across the three terms of the first year:

Term I:

Deepti Singh, Joshua Almeida, Rushil Singhal, Tathagat Uday, Vittal Vikrant

Term II:

Agarwal Naman Khemchand, Alekhya Tummala, Joshua Jude Almeida, Rushil Singhal, Tathagat Uday

Term III:

Abhishek Kumar, Deepti Singh, Lekshmi Priya B, Soumyadeep Das, Tathagat Uday

Additionally, the Director's Awards were presented to several students for their exemplary performance:

Deepti Singh, Mansi Jain, Vishwajeet T Khot, Alekhya Tummala, Abhishek Kumar, Joshua Jude Almeida, Tathagat Uday, Agarwal Naman Khemchand, Gorli Sindhu, Rushil Singhal, Chaganti Sri Satya Sahithi, Gurupreet Singh Sachdev, Soumyadeep Das, Mayank Sharma, John Medwin V, Ayush Saini, and Shubham Mani Kaushik.

The ceremony proceedings were managed by Uday Bhaskar, Program Officer, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Shobhit Aggarwal.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

