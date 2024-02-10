IIM Udaipur's Centre for Healthcare hosted an Equitable Healthcare Access Consortium meeting for its members

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 10: The Centre for Healthcare at IIM Udaipur hosted an Equitable Healthcare Access Consortium meeting for its members. 35 members representing various organisations from across the country participated in the meeting. These organisations included prominent names such as Aravind Eye Care, Dhan Foundation, Fernandez Foundation, ARTH, Basic Healthcare Services, Indian School of Business, Karma Healthcare, SSISM, and LVPEI.

EHAC - Equitable Healthcare Access Consortium is a group of socially sensitive healthcare providers and organisations. Its objective is to enhance equity in healthcare access through networking and resource-sharing initiatives. The meeting focused on discussions aimed at improving healthcare equity and fostering collaboration among members to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

Discussion of how to improve equity in healthcare was the main focus of the meeting, and how, through collaboration, more work can be done together to deliver better healthcare services. By bringing together diverse expertise and perspectives, EHAC aims to drive positive change and contribute to the advancement of equitable healthcare access across India.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

