IIM Visakhapatnam & Accredian announce the launch of the Executive Program in Business Management

New Delhi [India], February 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Accredian, has recently introduced the Executive Program in Business Management - an innovative program designed for professionals aspiring to transition into management and leadership roles.

This 12-month online program, conducted by distinguished professors from IIM Visakhapatnam over weekends, offers professionals the opportunity to enhance their skills without the need to leave their current employment.

Dr. Sushil Kumar, the Program Director, emphasizes the program's holistic approach, providing participants with exposure to all facets of organizational management, with a strong focus on leadership and strategic thinking.

"The Executive Program in Business Management is meticulously crafted to cultivate participants into holistic business leaders. Special attention is given to leadership and strategic thinking, enabling professionals to make informed decisions and lead teams effectively," expresses Dr. Sushil Kumar, IIM Visakhapatnam.

What sets the curriculum of this program apart is its comprehensive coverage, addressing not only traditional management topics like HR, Marketing, and Finance but also contemporary areas such as Analytics, Digital Transformation, and AIessential for tomorrow's business leaders.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, organizations increasingly demand leaders equipped with a diverse skill set. The Executive Program in Business Management is designed to prepare participants for management and leadership roles by enabling them to navigate traditional and contemporary challenges," says Manvender Singh, CEO of Accredian.

The distinctive feature of the program lies in its practical approach to learning. The program offers Management & Leadership simulations, providing real-world exposure. Simulations in areas like Strategy, Decision-making, and Digital Leadership equip participants to take on more significant responsibilities.

Distinguishing itself from conventional programs, one noteworthy aspect of the program is the inclusion of a unique Campus Immersion Experience. This 3-day immersive opportunity allows participants an exclusive visit to the IIM-V campus, providing them with firsthand exposure to the institution's environment, and resources, and providing them networking opportunities.

Upon successfully completing the program, participants receive certification from IIM Visakhapatnam and attain Executive Alumni status, granting them lifelong affiliation with one of the most prestigious institutions in India.

Set to commence its inaugural batch in April 2024, the program is open to working professionals with a minimum of 1 year of post-qualification work experience.

