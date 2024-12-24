IIM Visakhapatnam, TimesPro Welcome Winter Intake of Executive MBA Programme

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with TimesPro, a Higher EdTech platform, has inducted the Winter Intake 2024-26 cohort for its prestigious Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. This two-year blended programme is designed to equip mid-career professionals with cross-functional management skills, leadership acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities to navigate today's dynamic business environment.

This cohort exemplifies diversity, with 22 per cent female representation and professionals from sectors like IT/software, Energy, Aviation, Defence, Manufacturing, Consulting, HR and more, spanning 14 states. The average age is 33 years, with learners boasting an average work experience of 8.3 years, of which 66 per cent have five or more years of experience. The curriculum combines foundational management disciplines and elective specialisations, complemented by two on-campus modules of five days each at the world-class GRIHA-5 Star-rated IIM Visakhapatnam campus to deliver a comprehensive learning experience.

Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, said, "At IIM Visakhapatnam, we aim to foster innovation and best practices that drive transformational growth for our learners. Our teaching methodology at IIM Visakhapatnam ensures learners stay ahead in an evolving business landscape. The EMBA programme focuses on building critical thinking, logical reasoning and evidence-based decision-making skills, coupled with agility, adaptability and the ability to resolve conflicts through shared values. With a robust curriculum incorporating both hard and soft skills, the programme equips professionals to thrive in leadership roles."

In his address, Anish Srikrishna, CEO of TimesPro, said, "Under the astute leadership of Prof Chandrasekhar, IIM Visakhapatnam has swiftly positioned itself as a premiere institution. The EMBA programme's rigorous structure, encompassing 740 hours of learning, underscores its commitment to equipping professionals with analytical, cross-functional and leadership capabilities. By integrating essential soft skills with data-driven decision-making, the programme is pivotal in navigating conflicts and driving meaningful change. The cohort's diversity enriches the learning experience, fostering peer-to-peer collaboration alongside academic insights, making it an exceptional platform for career transformation."

Chief Guest at the induction, Vishal Malik, COO, Kearney Global Hubs said, "In today's ever-changing world, success in one's career stems from adaptability, self-reflection and leveraging unique strengths. The EMBA journey is not just about academic achievements but also about aligning personal and professional goals. This programme empowers learners to view their careers as a marathonembracing lifelong learning and recognising that career is just one facet of a fulfilling life. By fostering critical skills and the right mindset, professionals can pave the way for sustained growth and impact."

The programme offers 740 hours of learning via TimesPro's cutting-edge Interactive Learning (IL) platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The curriculum spans essential management areas, including Marketing, Finance, Strategy, HR and Entrepreneurship, ensuring participants are well-prepared for the challenges of today's fast-paced business world.

Admissions to batch 3 have commenced: Click here to know more.

About IIM Visakhapatnam:

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) is a new generation IIM, set up by the Government of India in September 2015. The Institute is nestled in a world-class GRIHA 5-star rating campus spread over 241 acres of land on the suburbs of the 'City of Destiny', Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Institute aims to have a net-zero status in energy, water and carbon footprint. Composed of distinguished alumni of IIMs, IITs, and other premier institutions of India and abroad, the faculty at IIM Visakhapatnam has impressive academic and research credentials. This cohort is complemented by visiting faculty and experts from the industry. The Institute is constantly expanding its activity profile in scale and scope, offering distinctive academic and research programmes to meet the current and emerging opportunities in the industry and the government. Reinforcing its credibility as a knowledge-driven entity, the Institute aims to rank among the top 20 business schools in the country, in the next five years. The Institute looks forward to attaining standards of global excellence as enshrined in the IIM Act 2017, through its high-quality academic, research, consulting, and capacity building initiatives, winning and sustaining in the process, the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor