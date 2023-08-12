IIMR and IIP Receive Prestigious 'A' Accreditation in First Cycle

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12: IIST-IIP-IIMR is on a continuous journey to become a leading name in the field of engineering-pharmacy-management education in central India. The group of three institutes is committed to quality education. This dedication is evident in their continuation of success, and has been further stamped, wherein Indore Institute of Management and Research has bagged the coveted NAAC “A” Accreditation in its first cycle itself.

The Institute hosted a press conference wherein the Director General of the Institute- Arun S Bhatnagar, was elated to express that the Institute was lauded for its academic excellence, green campus, best infrastructure, state-in-art computer labs, student support system, placements, welfare measures, trained faculty members, and staff, and its best practices during the NAAC inspection. He further added that the group, thus, has created history in Madhya Pradesh as all three institutes are now highly ranked and recognized by National Accreditation and Assessment Council. Prior to this attainment, IIST earned NAAC A+ and IIP bagged NAAC A in their respective first cycles of accreditation.

In this quest of delivering the best, the group now is aiming higher and raising the bars of deliverance further.

Arun S Bhatnagar said that looking at the ever-changing industry, IIST has recently introduced Data Science as a new course to offer to the students of B.Tech. In addition to this, yet another crowning accomplishment the Institute has gained is that the civil engineering department of the Institute now has NABL Accredited laboratories, that aim at improving the quality of testing and calibration services.

To add to further feathers to the cap of this group, Indore Institute of Pharmacy has emerged as the rarest of the Pharmacy Institutes of entire central India that are providing a 4-year PharmD (Doctor of Pharmacy) program, which will aid their pharmacy students in attaining a respected degree and thus render better services on completion of PharmD.

IIST-IIP-IIMR is now positioned as a trusted name in the eyes of its students and their parents, who are aiming for an academic destination that not only trains them on their academics but also fosters an environment wherein the students from various walks of life are pushed beyond their comfort zones, to think creatively and innovatively. Bhatnagar said that the institute has devoted itself to helping students evolve through their unique concept of “Samagra Samutkarsh Yojana” and is steadfastly taking steps to prove their mettle. The high ranks of NAAC Accreditation in all three institutes, continuous introduction of industry-relevant courses, and upliftment of infrastructure and amenities while nurturing and instilling values are some of the steps taken in this direction.

