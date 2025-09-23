IIMU Partners with Harvard Business Impact to Distribute Teaching Cases Globally

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 23: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) is proud to announce its collaboration with Harvard Business Impact, an affiliate of Harvard Business School, to offer a collection of teaching cases developed by IIMU faculty and scholars. This partnership aims to promote excellence in research, teaching, and training in the field of management education.

Through this collaboration, IIMU becomes the fourth business school in India to secure an exclusive distribution agreement with Harvard Business Impact. A set of 24 original teaching cases developed by IIMU are now made available globally to business schools through Harvard Business Impact's website: hbsp.harvard.edu. In addition, IIMU will continue to add 24 new cases to this collection each year, ensuring a continuous contribution to global business education. The cases submitted by IIMU complies with all the global accessibility guidelines.

This partnership is a pivotal moment in IIMU's ongoing efforts to establish itself as a premier global centre for management research and education. It underscores the growing recognition of IIMU's academic excellence and enhances the institute's professional standing both within India and internationally.

The cases can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/IIMU-Harvard

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779700/IIM_Udaipur_Campus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor