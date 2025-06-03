IISc Bangalore Ranked No. 1 in STEM Education Rankings 2025 by Chronicles of India; followed by IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: Chronicles Network proudly announces the STEM Education Rankings 2025, recognizing Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore as the No. 1 institution in the country for STEM education. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and IIT Delhi secured the second and third ranks respectively, further cementing their status as premier institutions at the forefront of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education in India.

This landmark ranking initiative evaluated 150 higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country, with 50 institutions selected in the Elite A1 Band designated as the Top STEM Institutions of India. The rankings span premier IITs, NITs, public and private universities, and newly emerging technology-focused institutions that demonstrate excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.

The STEM Education Rankings represent a subject-specific and data-driven assessment framework that departs from conventional, one-size-fits-all rankings. Developed by Chronicles of India, the ranking system incorporates verified institutional data, references from NAAC/NBA/NIRF for research output, faculty strength, industry partnerships, and academic feedback. Institutions were evaluated using a robust methodology that blends quantitative performance indicators with peer reviews and third-party validation.

The key objective is to spotlight institutions that are shaping India's STEM ecosystem through groundbreaking research, technological innovation, quality faculty development, and real-world industry applications.

Purpose and Vision Behind the Rankings

The purpose of launching the STEM Education Rankings is deeply aligned with India's long-term national education goals, as envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With global STEM careers on the rise and India emerging as a hub for engineering, IT, biotech, and advanced sciences, there is an urgent need to measure and guide institutional performance with greater specificity and transparency.

"The STEM Rankings are not just a scorecard, but a strategic tool that empowers institutions to benchmark themselves, highlight their strengths, and continuously innovate," said the editorial spokesperson for Chronicles of India.

This ranking initiative also encourages academic leaders and stakeholders to adopt a future-oriented approach to educationenhancing digital infrastructure, enabling interdisciplinary programs, and fostering international collaboration.

About Chronicles of India: Rankings, Insights, and Academic Excellence

Chronicles of India is an integrated platform that combines a digital education magazine, news portal, rankings initiative, and awards platform, all aimed at transforming how institutions and individuals navigate India's academic ecosystem. It offers data-driven, actionable insights across four key verticals:

1. Institutional Rankings & Surveys

* Young and Advanced Institutions Rankings

* Legacy Institutions Rankings

* STEM Education Rankings

* Education 6.0 Competency Rankings

* Technology and AI Education Rankings

* Elite School Rankings (K-12)

2. Academic Branding & Outreach

Chronicles of India provides strategic support for branding campaigns, perception building, and stakeholder engagement to help institutions improve visibility, public trust, and academic positioning.

3. Research & Faculty Insights

The platform honors outstanding faculty and researchers through awards and publishes analytical insights into research productivity, funding, and global collaborations.

4. Student Services & Admission Intelligence

From personalized college discovery to program benchmarking, Chronicles helps students make better choices through transparent rankings and institution-level diagnostics.

With a clear mission to "transform data into insight, and insight into impact," Chronicles of India aims to be a definitive, reliable source for educational benchmarking and institutional growth.

As India prepares to position itself as a global STEM powerhouse, the STEM Education Rankings 2025 mark a crucial step in acknowledging institutions that truly drive progress, innovation, and excellence. These rankings not only celebrate achievement but inspire a shared journey toward quality, equity, and global relevance in Indian higher education.

To explore the complete rankings and participate in upcoming initiatives, please visit:

www.chroniclesofindia.online/stem-colleges-and-universities-in-india

