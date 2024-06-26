IISER Tirupati researchers develop hydrogen generation method from methanol and paraformaldehyde

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati have developed an innovative method to efficiently generate hydrogen gas from a mixture of methanol and paraformaldehyde.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology, this method, operating under mild conditions, represents a major advancement in the pursuit of a 'Hydrogen economy,' offering promising prospects for alternative energy sources and chemical synthesis.

The swift exhaustion of fossil fuels has intensified the pursuit of alternative energy sources, underscoring the urgency for sustainable and renewable options.

The generation of hydrogen gas is particularly crucial, as it holds promise for replacing fossil fuels in areas such as energy storage, transportation, and various chemical applications.

Methanol and paraformaldehyde, both mass-produced, have emerged as promising hydrogen carriers.

Their abundant availability and extensive production make them valuable for hydrogen storage and transport, offering notable benefits compared to free hydrogen, read the press release.

Under the leadership of Prof. Ekambaram Balaraman at IISER Tirupati, researchers have developed a method to generate hydrogen from methanol and paraformaldehyde using commercially available nickel catalysts, eliminating the need for bases or activators.

This efficient catalytic system has shown exceptional performance under mild conditions, and the hydrogen produced was effectively used in chemo- and stereo-selective partial transfer hydrogenation of alkynes, read the press release.

This process facilitated the synthesis of bioactive molecules with enhanced value. The research, supported by ANRF (formerly SERB, a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST)), has been accepted for publication in the journal Catalysis Science & Technology.

This study paves the way for COx-free hydrogen generation, advancing the concept of a 'Hydrogen economy.' The utilization of methanol and paraformaldehyde as hydrogen carriers holds significant potential to tackle the growing global energy demands.

This advancement represents a critical milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor