IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis inaugurated 9th Cohort of Joint Executive MBA Program on 17th Jan 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Looking at the next big leap in your career, but don't know how to go about it? The joint Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) course offered by IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis is the surest means to see your career take off.

Marking the launch of its 9th batch on January 17, 2024, the IIT Bombay-WashU joint Executive MBA program continues its legacy of success after eight previous batches. This exclusive program champions innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the highest standards of management practices, research, and industry collaboration. Drawing participants from diverse industries and functions, the cohort is characterized by a tech-savvy, change-embracing, and performance-oriented ethos. Aspiring EMBA candidates are expected to showcase substantial experience, demonstrating career progression and success across different levels. The program welcomes a spectrum of ideal candidates, including entrepreneurs, C-Suits, Directors, Presidents, VPs, and more.

Batch 9 was launch on 17th January 2024 at IIT Bombay Campus. The Chief Guest of the event Rajesh Gopinathan - Former CEO and Managing Director of TCS welcomed batch 9 students by sharing the message of fundamentals of management and what general management role should the cohort should look for. He explained that IIT Bombay-WashU joint EMBA program is cross breadth-based program, which is based on general management and is across the spectrum of management. It's important for them that participant use this opportunity to build a mental framework for these foundational areas of management. He coined his view that the students will go through the 10 foundational topics and some 10 functional areas, month by month it shall cover a fair cross-section of what a general management role could possibly come for right as they look for leadership positions.

"In today's world we need the leaders that actually spans all over the ocean, no matter where. It is because earlier days industry whatever your business used to be always limited to certain localities but now it's beyond boundaries. it's no longer limited to India or somewhere in the neighbouring countries but it goes far beyond, and that's what we want you to go over here." said Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay.

Prof S.V.D. Nageswara Rao (Head of SJMSOM, IIT Bombay), welcomed participants with a special mention of an entrepreneur and 2 Indian Navy members in the cohort. He also informed about the short and long duration courses offered by the school of management to Indian Corporates. These programs have not only addressed the requirements within the companies but also outside the company. He also explained the difference between the traditional MBA Programs and Executive MBA program. "It would be a good rewarding experience as you go through these 20 modules." He also suggested them to balance their work and EMBA classes, as all these are working professional.

Andrew Martin, Chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, said, "We are delighted with the partnership with IIT Bombay. The epicentre of global growth has shifted to Asia and especially India in the past few years in an increasingly globalized world. We have seen unmatched thought leadership emerging from 'made-in-India' managers who are successful leaders in top global institutions and corporates that significantly impact the world we live in today. This will only grow in the future."

Dean Michael Mazzeo (Olin Business School) welcomed students, expressing his excitement about their journey in the Executive MBA program. He shared his anticipation for their growth and success, wishing them all the best as they embark on this exciting path.

The other dignitaries present were Prof. K. V. Krishna Rao (Dy. Director FEA, IIT Bombay) and Prof. Markus Bear Vice Dean of Degree and Non-Degree Executive Education and Professor of Organizational Behavior at Olin Business School.

Gopal Shukla, CEO of the joint venture of IIT Bombay - Washington University in St. Louis, said, "I foresee this collaboration as an important milestone in the journey of producing world-class talent and future global leaders.

This EMBA course is unique and aimed at providing professionals and entrepreneurs with in-depth functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, enriching their integrated perspective, and upgrading and enhancing their leadership skills. It reinforces expertise and fills the knowledge gaps. It covers important modules like Strategic management and Innovation, Start-up Consulting, Data analytics, corporate finance, Leadership, Growth, valuation and sustainability, Managing power & influence, Global Supply chain, Operations management etc. and helps candidates develop personally and professionally to fast-track their careers & entrepreneurial journey.

The 18-month residential program will mainly take place in Mumbai over 17 months, with a two-week residency in Washington D.C. and St. Louis. Classes are held in a state-of-the-art classroom located on the IIT Bombay campus.

Batch 9 comprises participants with diverse profiles, including senior-level managers, entrepreneurs, MDs, and CEOs. Participants have joined from various organizations, such as Infosys, Philips, Myntra, Walmart, Wipro, L&T Realty, Indian Navy. The average work experience of the class is 18 years, representing over 20 industries.

The program was concluded by a vote of thanks by the CEO of IIT Bombay -WashU Joint Venture Gopal Shukla.

Read More about the program: http://iitb-wustl.org/executive-mba

