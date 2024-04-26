IIT Bombay launches 10X GMP facility to revolutionize healthcare solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) inaugurated its state-of-the-art 10X GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility, in a stride towards bridging the gap between academic research and real-world impact.

According to a press release, this facility is poised to revolutionize healthcare solutions by accelerating the translation of laboratory discoveries into tangible medical products.

The 10X GMP Facility, the first of its kind in India, is set to enable a seamless transition from conceptualization to commercialization.

With its emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, the facility is expected to redefine medical solutions, driving progress and accelerating advancements in healthcare and biotechnology.

While initially serving the biotech and healthcare domains, the facility is designed for broader applications in the future, positioning it for promising growth across various industries.

Speaking at the launch event, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, underscored the transformative potential of the facility, stating, "The setting up of the 10X GMP Facility will be amongst the first of its kind in India and symbolizes IIT Bombay's unwavering commitment to bridging the chasm between academic prowess and real-world impact."

He added, "From cancer theragnostic agents to bioactive wound dressings for diabetic wounds, the facility will accelerate the development of diverse products for healthcare and environmental sustainability."

The facility will play a crucial role in manufacturing materials essential for human clinical trials, including nanomaterials, tissue-engineered grafts, CAR-T constructs, and drug nanoparticles.

This will expedite the delivery of life-saving solutions to the market and develop GMP-grade nanomaterials for pre-clinical testing of theragnostic agents, insulin patches, skin substitutes, wound dressings, and 3D disease models.

The establishment of the 10X GMP Facility owes much to the philanthropic contributions of Raj Nair, an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

Prof. Chaudhuri expressed gratitude, stating, "We are deeply grateful to our distinguished alumnus, Mr Raj Nair, who epitomizes the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration. Mr Nair's contribution will advance our goal of bringing laboratory-produced products to the market swiftly, enhancing real-world applications for the benefit of the masses with improved speed and effectiveness."

In his address, Dr CS Pramesh, Director of the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, hailed the facility's potential to transform academia's role in biomedical research.

He emphasized the importance of indigenous solutions and quality, stating, "The facility bridges the gap for several years in academia. Globally, biomedical human trials happen in academic centres, while in India much of the discovery part happens in the pharmaceutical industry, and I am hopeful that this facility changes this entire process on its head."

He added, "While we strive for cheaper solutions, we should not overlook the quality of the product. I really like the name 10X, the fact that it is not just ten times cheaper, but ten times better. Indigenous solutions are paramount. We should strive to be solution provider for low- and middle income countries".

Raj Nair, the visionary behind the facility, shared his commitment to providing highly affordable medical solutions. He stated, "I believe the greatest gift to the underprivileged is providing highly affordable breakthrough medical solutions since it is well documented that one major illness like cancer, bypass surgery, etc., or a major accident, can send a lower middle class or poor family into abject penury."

He added, "The 10X GMP facility has been set up to encourage brilliant researchers at IIT Bombay to aim for breakthroughs that are 10 times cheaper, better, or faster than all known treatments. I believe only that can move the needle for society".

The inauguration event also featured addresses by esteemed guests, including Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Former Dr CG Pandit National Chair, Indian Council of Medical Research, and Dr GS Bhuvaneshwar, Adjunct Prof., IIT Madras, among others.

A panel discussion highlighted the need for multidisciplinary research, collaboration, and industry support to build indigenous solutions for the national good.

