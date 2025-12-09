IIT Bombay Launches New Series of High-Demand Courses to Tackle India’s Tech Skill Gap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Building on the success of its flagship programmes, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), in association with the IITB Trust Lab of Computer Science & Engineering Department, today announced the launch of the second series of courses within its pioneering Professional Certification Programmes.

The goal of these programmes is to directly address the critical skill shortage in technology by providing working professionals, students, and educators with industry-aligned, expert-led training in the most sought-after tech domains.

The 12-Month Certification Journey

Each Professional Certification Programme is a 12-month, fully online journey where participants complete three structured courses, all taught by IIT Bombay's award-winning faculty.

Key Feature: The curriculum emphasises weekly hands-on labs designed to closely replicate professional work environments and tools, ensuring participants gain practical, job-ready skills.

New Courses Announced

The second series of courses is highly specialised and focuses on essential industry skills:

1. Network Security (Cybersecurity Programme)

● Duration: 14 Weeks

● Focus: Gives learners the practical skills to protect computer networks from modern threats.

● What You'll Learn: How cyberattacks happen, best defence strategies, secure protocols, and network hardening techniques.

● Career Readiness: Prepares participants for roles such as Network Security Engineer, Cybersecurity Analyst, or IT Administrator.

2. Full-Stack MERN Development with Apache& Nginx (Software Development Programme)

● Duration: 14 Weeks

● Focus: Gaining the ability to design and build complete web applications, from dynamic front-end interfaces to robust back-end systems.

● What You'll Learn: The complete MERN stack (MongoDB, Express, React, Node.js) along with configuring and securing applications on industry-standard web servers like Apache and Nginx.

● Career Readiness: Prepares participants for roles such as Full-Stack Developer or Web Application Developer.

Important Dates & Registration

The series of courses are launching shortly:

Course Start Date: January 4, 2026

Application Deadline: December 31, 2025

For complete Programme details and registration, please visit the official website or contact: https://trustedge.iitb.ac.in

Email: contactus-trustedge@iitb.ac.in Phone: +91 70210 50835

About IIT Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is recognised globally for its excellence in engineering education and research. Established in 1958, it is a premier institution in India dedicated to advancing knowledge and educating students in science, technology, and research.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.