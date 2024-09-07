Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA program is specifically designed to address the complex challenges faced by top executives and CXOs. It aims to enhance leaders’ capacity to wield power and influence effectively while skillfully navigating global and economic uncertainties.

Participants gain valuable insights into critical areas such as global business expansion, corporate finance, M&A, entrepreneurship, start-up consulting, innovation, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). These insights are essential for driving growth in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. The curriculum also explores strategies for navigating organizational politics, supporting career transitions through leadership coaching, and fostering innovation in both established corporations and emerging startups.

By emphasizing strategy and management, the program equips CXOs with the tools needed to lead with foresight and resilience, ensuring they are well-prepared to steer their organizations toward success amid ongoing challenges and opportunities.

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA program is set to launch its 10th batch in January 2025. This prestigious program continues to nurture innovative, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills. Known for its commitment to promoting high standards of management practices, research, and industry collaboration, the program draws participants from various industries and functions, bringing rich experience and a drive to excel.

The upcoming cohort will feature a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, senior executives, and professionals in leadership roles, all eager to enhance their functional knowledge and leadership skills. The batch is characterized by its tech-savvy, change-embracing, and performance-driven ethos, ensuring a robust learning environment for all participants.

The launch event for the 10th cohort of the IIT Bombay – WashU Executive MBA program will be held at the IIT Bombay campus, bringing together a dynamic blend of seasoned professionals and emerging leaders. This unique Executive MBA program, a collaboration between IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis, is the only one in the world to confer a joint degree from both an Indian and an American university. It focuses on fostering leadership and enabling successful change management, ensuring participants are well-prepared to tackle strategic challenges in the evolving business landscape.

The 18-month program offers a modular general management curriculum featuring 17 residency teaching modules in India and three in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and executive coaching tailored for career development. This program is designed to elevate participants from domain experts to influential leaders, with a strong emphasis on innovation, leadership, and global collaboration.

Career Transitions after the Executive MBA program

Several participant have recently undergone notable career transformations. Dr. Paul Pallath has advanced from his role as EVP, Big Data & Advanced Analytics at Vodafone India to becoming the VP of Applied AI at Searce Inc in the USA. Similarly, Vibhu Jain transitioned from being the Head of Commercial Marketing & Strategy for the Asia Pacific at Merck Group to now leading the Chemistry Synthesis Solutions at MilliporeSigma in the USA. Sharad Chandra, who previously served as an Engineering Manager at Cisco Systems, has been promoted to Director of Software Engineering at Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited.

Cdr. Rahul Verma (Retd), who was the Director of Innovation and Commander (TDAC) in Aviation & Unmanned Systems at the Indian Navy, has now taken on the role of Deputy General Manager at TATA Advanced Systems Limited. Ahan Shah has moved up from his position as Senior Manager of Syndication at Disney Star to become the Manager of Media Rights at the International Cricket Council. Rishi Kalia has progressed from being a Program Manager at Tech Mahindra to holding the Vice President position at Tech Mahindra in Germany. Lastly, Sheshadri Srinivas has made a significant leap from being a Director at Canarys to becoming the Chief Executive Officer at Canarys IT Solutions.

These examples demonstrate how the IIT Bombay – WashU Executive MBA for working professionals has empowered them to achieve new heights in their careers, reinforcing the program’s reputation for driving industry impact.

The EMBA program offers an in-depth curriculum covering strategic management, innovation, start-up consulting, data analytics, corporate finance, leadership, and more. With its 18-month duration, including a two-week residency in Washington D.C. and St. Louis, the program is designed to provide a comprehensive, globally oriented education. Classes will be conducted in a state-of-the-art classroom on the IIT Bombay campus, providing participants with an enriching learning environment.

Gopal Shukla, CEO of the IIT Bombay – WashU Joint Venture, anticipates another successful year for the program and reaffirms the program's commitment to producing world-class leaders ready to tackle future challenges.

For more information, visit IITB-WashU EMBA Program or contact us at +91 810810 5963 / +91 810810 5798 or admissions@iitb-wustl.org.

