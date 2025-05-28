IIT Delhi Launches First-of-its-Kind PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering Integrating Quantum Networking and AI

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 28: In a landmark initiative set to redefine the future of telecommunications, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of its inaugural Online Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration. Offered by the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management at IIT Delhi, this first-of-its-kind programme brings together three transformative technologiesArtificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Networking and Advanced Wireless Communicationswithin a single, interdisciplinary curriculum.

Developed for professionals operating at the forefront of technological innovation, the twelve-month online programme provides deep technical expertise and hands-on experience. Learners will develop proficiency in machine learning applications for network optimisation, secure quantum communications and deployment of high-efficiency wireless networks using tools like MIMO systems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) protocols. Learners can expect to graduate with capabilities tailored to critical roles including Quantum Communication Engineers, AI & ML Specialists in Telecom, 5G/6G Network Engineers and Cybersecurity Experts specialising in quantum-safe infrastructures.

The global quantum communication market, currently valued at USD 1.10 billion, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.8% through to 2030, while the AI market is expected to reach USD 1.81 trillion by the same year. In India alone, roles linked to 5G and 6G are anticipated to grow by over 30% annually over the next five years. This programme directly addresses the growing skills gap in these high-demand sectors, combining rigorous academic foundations with real-world applications and lab-based experiential learning.

Speaking at the launch of its inaugural batch, Prof. Manav R. Bhatnagar, Programme Co-ordinator, Professor and Head, CEPQIP IIT Delhi said, "Learners will gain exposure to real-world case studies, ranging from quantum-secured networks to AI-enhanced spectrum efficiency. It is a truly unique opportunity to engage with frontier technologies that are shaping global communications."

Prof. Abhishek Dixit, Professor and Programme Co-ordinator, IIT Delhi added, "In an era where data integrity and secure communication are paramount, our curriculum ensures that learners gain not only conceptual understanding but also the technical prowess required to build resilient communication frameworks."

The curriculum spans 27 academic credits delivered across eight carefully curated courses, including core modules such as Introduction to Machine Learning, Communication Systems and Networking, MIMO Wireless Communications, Information Processing, etc. Learners also engage in an intensive 60-hour capstone project and benefit from a campus immersion experience at IIT Delhi. Sessions are delivered Live via Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, supplemented with lab tutorials and collaborative projects under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts.

The programme is open to graduates from disciplines such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Computer Science (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Data Science, Mathematics or Applied Physics, with requisite professional experience. Admissions are merit-based, involving a comprehensive review process. Participants will also gain affiliate alumni status from IIT Delhi, access to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and specialised career services.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as the "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in the top 5 management institutes and ranked as the 1st institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

[The press release has been produced on behalf of the Service Provider for Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi]

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor