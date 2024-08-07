IIT Delhi's Alumni Gaurav Goel Set to Raise USD 3.3 Million for StayTouch from German investors

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: StayTouch, a revolutionary smart and secure communication platform and contact exchange solution by IITian Gaurav Goel, is set to raise USD 3.3 million in its latest funding round. StayTouch messenger platform known for its commitment to security, privacy, and community engagement. StayTouch continue to distinguish itself in the market by focusing on user-centric innovations and localizations. It has already secured funding of USD 3.2 million from prominent investors, including Cyrille Bollore (Group Bollore), Prisca Clarins (Group Clarins), and Dentressangle.

"This funding will accelerate our growth and enable us to make our platform better. With our ongoing expansion into the Indian market and global ambitions, we're committed to providing a secure and engaging communication experience tailored to our diverse user base," said Gaurav Goel, Founder, StayTouch.

StayTouch is a smart, secure messenger that allows different types of communities to engage and communicate with their respective audience, monetize using various models, own the data and post relevant content with a strong focus on data privacy. It stands out with its emphasis on end-to-end encryption and secure login protocols. The platform ensures that all user data, including nicknames and conversations, is protected through encrypted cloud storage. Beyond security, it also prioritizes community management, allowing users to create and manage special interest groups, organize events, and connect professionally and socially. With a strong IP portfolio developed over five years, StayTouch boasts three secured patents and three more in progress since its founding in 2018 by Gaurav Goel.

Guided by a distinguished advisory board including Mihir Kapoor, Managing Partner of IEG India, and supported by Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, StayTouch is poised to redefine the communication landscape. The platform's projected revenue is USD 5 million in 2025 and will cross the USD 160 million mark by 2029, showing an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 100.7 per cent.

Prashant Gupta, Founder and CEO of Caerus3 Advisors & Think-Tank, added, "StayTouch's innovative approach to secure messaging and community building sets it apart in the digital communication space. We are excited to support StayTouch in their mission to offer a robust platform that meets the evolving needs of users globally."

The app offers unique features for communities, groups, and individuals, such as structured communication with friends, family, and larger audiences, AI-based data analysis, networking, and relationship management. It is an excellent platform for sharing contacts with just one touch.

