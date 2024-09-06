IIT Guwahati and Airbus Join Forces to Advance Aviation and Logistics Education in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 6 : Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on Friday partnered with Airbus India Private Limited to advance aviation and logistics education in Assam, IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

Aimed at enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the northeastern region, a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) has been signed between Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India Private Limited.

Additionally, an agreement has been finalised to implement this major initiative.

This collaboration aligns with the Govt. of India's UDAAN Scheme, which aims to foster development and socio-economic reforms across the country, the note added.

Welcoming the esteemed guests, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "This initiative will empower the youth of Assam and the northeastern region, fostering innovation, economic growth, and a brighter future for all. Together, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem that will enhance the region's contribution to global trade and aviation."

Highlighting the need for skilled professionals in the aviation and logistics sectors, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This partnership in aviation logistics and allied areas will not only promote knowledge sharing but also shape the future of the aviation industry. The collaboration will focus on key areas such as transportation, hospitality, skilling, and logisticseach with significant potential for growth. I assure the IIT family that students participating in these programs will receive adequate scholarships to help them excel in their pursuit of new careers."

The Chief Minister further added, "In recent years, Assam has seen remarkable development in both education and industry. The introduction of the semiconductor industry by Tata Technologies is a prime example of this progress. With this partnership with Airbus, we aim to explore further opportunities for collaboration to foster growth in the Northeast. I am confident that this cooperation between IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam will continue to thrive, delivering impactful academic initiatives for the people of Assam and India."

Chief Minister Sarma that this arrangement will address the current skills gap would ignite sustained growth and elevate the global competitiveness of the aviation and logistics sectors in the Northeast.

He termed the collaboration as a significant step forward in creating a robust and dynamic workforce as well as boosting the aviation and logistics sector. He appreciated all the key stakeholders for their dedication and foresight in shaping a future where Assam can thrive as a hub of aviation industry innovation and excellence. The collaboration would help in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in the fields of aviation, logistics and allied areas, he said adding that the partnership will give significant push to co-creating solutions transforming the future of aviation in our region. He moreover said that the agreement embodies the spirit of technological excellence and global leadership which will give a big push towards sustaining Assam's ascent in technological development.

Stating that in recent years, Assam has seen major growth in multiple sectors of semiconductor industry, petroleum refining, polymers, agriculture sector, tourism, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, the Chief Minister viewed that today's understanding will give further push to this growth trajectory.

"This agreement is not just a journey that will enhance the overall capabilities of IIT Guwahati and support Airbus India Private Limited, but in our quest for industrialization and technological advancement", he said.

Further to this initiative, IIT Guwahati will establish a Global Skilling Centre in Aviation and Logistics. This center will address the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the logistics sector, which is essential for the growth of global trade and commerce. It will provide comprehensive training and development programs to equip individuals with the skills necessary to meet industry demands.

The partnership with Airbus India Private Limited aims to enhance employment opportunities and career advancement for individuals in the northeastern region while improving service quality in the aviation and logistics industries.

Commenting on the collaboration with IIT Guwahati, Suraj Chettri, VP and Head of HR at Airbus India and South Asia, and Head of Site at Airbus India Private Limited, Bangalore, said, "To drive the exponential growth of the aviation industry, both India and the world need large-scale, skilled human resources. This is why we are committed to building strong partnerships with academia, and this collaboration is a prime example of that commitment. We will continue to invest in developing a skilled workforce in India, working closely with the Government of India and various state governments to unlock the full potential of the Indian aviation sector. Together, we aim to lay the foundation for sustainable growth and global leadership in aviation."

The proposed partnership between IIT Guwahati and Airbus seeks to leverage combined expertise and resources to develop comprehensive programs that will advance aviation education and training in the northeastern region of India.

Under this collaboration, IIT Guwahati will organize courses, onboard students, and provide the necessary infrastructure and logistical support.

In the initial phase, Airbus will supply trainers, training materials, and tools from the Airbus Beyond catalog for short-term courses.

Following this, Airbus will enable IIT Guwahati faculty to conduct 'Train the Trainer' programs, allowing them to independently deliver Airbus courses while maintaining the curriculum, materials, and tools.

Additionally, the partnership plans to co-curate long-term courses in the later phase.

The entire program will be established at IIT Guwahati, with guidance and close coordination from the Govt. of Assam and all state governments in the northeastern region, aiming to target students across the northeastern and bordering states.

