IIT Hyderabad and Deakin University deepen partnership with launch of Advanced Manufacturing Research Innovation and Training (AMRIT)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1: In a significant move to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Deakin University, Australia, launched the Advanced Manufacturing Research Innovation and Training (AMRIT), a strategic bilateral initiative aimed at advancing next-generation manufacturing technologies, innovation, and workforce development.

AMRIT builds on more than five years of collaboration between IITH and Deakin University, testifying far-reaching future impact possible through strategic institutional partnerships. This new venture is all set to drive research excellence in areas such as additive manufacturing, smart materials, lightweight composites, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies. It also aims to catalyse the transformation of India's manufacturing sector by bridging academic research with industry needs.

"AMRIT represents a forward-looking step in collaborative innovation, designed to equip India's manufacturing sector with the tools, talent, and technology to lead globally. It is an extension of a longstanding multidimensional partnership with Deakin University, and I expect great outcomes through it," said Professor B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

At the heart of the initiative is a focus on capacity building. AMRIT will offer training, certification, and mobility programs to equip professionals and students with the skills required in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape. It will serve as a launchpad for collaborative PhD programs, joint master's programs, and supervision, along with a strong focus on entrepreneurship through startup incubation.

Seed funding of AUD 150,000 from Deakin University and a matching contribution from IIT Hyderabad of AUD 75,000 will support the initial three-year phase, covering research mobility, joint academic programs, workshops, and operational activities. Both institutions also aim to seek further bilateral support from Indian and Australian government funding bodies, including SPARC and AISRF, as well as partnerships with industry and R&D organisations.

"We look forward to deepening our partnership with IIT Hyderabad through AMRIT. It is an inspiring model of how international collaboration can empower research, innovation, and talent development to advance mutually beneficial outcomes," said Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University.

Expected to generate high-impact research outcomes, foster innovation ecosystems, and produce a future-ready workforce, AMRIT is positioned to contribute directly to India's ambitions of becoming a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

"Deakin has had a deep and enduring commitment to India for nearly three decades. AMRIT is the next big step in our journey aimed at creating a holistic platform for research, innovation, and skill-building that will shape the future of manufacturing. It reflects our vision to co-create solutions with India that have global relevance and impact," said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

Over the past five years, IIT Hyderabad and Deakin University have nurtured a robust and evolving partnership rooted in academic and research collaboration. The two institutions have worked closely through a Joint Doctoral Program (30 students of IITH are pursuing JDP with Deakin), faculty and student exchanges, and joint research initiatives, particularly in the areas of advanced manufacturing and materials. The launch of AMRIT marks the next big step in this journey, elevating their shared vision to create global impact through innovation, skilling, and knowledge exchange.

To find out more about the Deakin University and IIT Hyderabad partnership, please visit Deakin South Asia Partnerships.

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To find out more please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

About IIT Hyderabad:

IITH, established in 2008, has reached a respectable position in academics, research, technology development and Startups in the short span of 16 years. In the recent Indian National Ranking (NIRF-2024), IITH is ranked 3rd in Innovation and 8th among Engineering institutes in India. IITH has been striving for excellence in academics, research, technology development and the startup ecosystem with a motto of "Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity (IITH)".

With 325+ full-time faculty and 5,300+ students (PG+PhD students accounting for about 60%), IITH has a strong research focus with ~4500 projects worth of Rs. 1400+ Cr of R&D funding (Rs. 335+ Cr in 2024-25), 11,500+ publications, 2,15,000+ citations, 500+ Patents (210 patents in 2024 and a commitment to "Patent a Day: Mission 365" for 2025 to earn 365 patents by the end of 2025), and about 260+ Startups (that have generated 1100+ jobs with a revenue of Rs. 1500+ Cr). The attached documents will give you a brief about IITH.

