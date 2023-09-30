IIT Kanpur launches new cohorts for 3 eMasters Degree programs in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public Policy

PRNewswire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has launched new cohorts of its one-of-a-kind eMasters degrees in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public Policy. The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs launched by the Department of Economics, IIT Kanpur do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years has been provided for these unique programs.

The launch of the e-Masters programs coincides with India's rapid ascent as the world's fastest-growing economy—a testament to the effectiveness of strategic public policies and forward-thinking initiatives driving this progress. Within this transformative landscape, India's financial sector is poised for substantial growth until 2035, buoyed by increasing incomes, strategic government interventions, and digital integration. The introduction of the eMasters programs is a response to the surging economic wave that is creating a plethora of new opportunities and a subsequent demand for skilled professionals. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the financial industry is projected to witness an 11% increase in financial analyst roles by 2026.

In this dynamic scenario, IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs is aimed at preparing individuals to tap into these growing prospects and take on leadership roles in these evolving sectors. These programs, tailored to industry demands, adopt a high-impact approach, featuring weekend-only live interactive classes and self-paced learning. The robust 60-credit, industry-focused curricula are delivered by esteemed faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. Furthermore, participants can take advantage of a credit transfer facility that allows for the transfer of up to 60 credits for further education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. The program also provides participants with access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, creating a valuable career advancement and networking experience. As part of the immersive learning journey, participants visit the IIT Kanpur campus to engage with distinguished faculty and network with seasoned professionals, ultimately earning the esteemed status of IIT Kanpur alumni.

Professionals opting for these programs will gain multifaceted expertise necessary to tackle the challenges that will shape the future of our country.

With two successful enrollment cycles behind us, the program is witnessing a surge in applications for Batch 3, scheduled to commence in January 2024. To date, over 100 professionals have completed eMasters degrees in diverse domains, successfully advancing their careers in cutting-edge sectors. Distinguishing itself from most diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur culminates in the conferral of formal Senate-approved degrees during convocation ceremonies. To know more about the programs and apply, click here: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

Offered by Department of Economic Sciences

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-for-businesses

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-data-analysis

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-public-policy

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with a large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government.

