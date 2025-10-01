IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurship Cell Announces UpStart 2025: Flagship Pitching Event Across 4 Cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, has announced the launch of UpStart 2025, its flagship national pitching competition designed to support, accelerate, and empower Indian startups. The event will be organized in two distinct parts the Nationals, which will be organized in four Indian cities, i.e., Delhi (11th October), Hyderabad (1st November), Bangalore (8th November), and Mumbai (6th December). The Finals will be held at IIT Kanpur on January 25, 2026.

With prizes worth up to INR 18 lakhs and access to incubation, acceleration, on-spot funding, mentorship, networking, and media exposure, UpStart 2025 aims to catalyze the growth of India's most promising startups. The event will spotlight emerging sectors including fintech, health tech, deep tech, Web3, and cybersecurity, among others. Following the city rounds, shortlisted startups will undergo a four-week intensive mentorship program led by industry veterans, equipping them with the guidance and strategies needed to scale before pitching at the finals.

Highlighting the vision, the Entrepreneurship Cell team shared:

"India is at the cusp of a startup revolution. As entrepreneurs step up to drive innovation and economic growth, IIT Kanpur is committed to empowering them with resources, guidance, and visibility at the crucial early stages of their journey. Through UpStart, we want to ensure that conviction and determination translate into measurable outcomes."

The Grand Finale will feature not only the final pitching rounds but also a Startup Expo, Investors & Incubators Conclave, and a Networking Dinner, providing founders with unparalleled opportunities to connect with investors, incubators, mentors, and potential collaborators.

Building on its previous success, UpStart 2024 witnessed over INR 2 crore of on-spot funding, participation from top VCs, and significant media buzz. Riding on this momentum, the 2025 edition has scaled up, opening doors to more startups and creating expanded opportunities for funding and partnerships. Registrations to attend the event has begun and will continue till October 3rd 2025.

About IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurship Cell

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, is a student-driven body committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among youth. By bridging the gap between student innovators, industry experts, investors, and incubators, E-Cell helps ideas transform into impactful startups. Its mission is to create a generation that is innovative, risk-taking, socially responsible, and driven to turn bright ideas into successful ventures.

For more information visit: https://www.ecelliitk.org/upstart/

