IIT Madras, Jodhpur, Infosys join global AI Alliance community

Bengaluru, Sep 18 Reinforcing India's growing contribution to the global AI landscape, seven leading Indian organisations on Wednesday joined the AI Alliance -- a global community dedicated to advancing safe and responsible AI through open innovation.

The seven organisations include AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, Infosys, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.

The companies are joined by IIT Bombay as one of the founding members of the Alliance.

"India’s growing AI landscape presents unique opportunities and challenges.

India has made tremendous strides in leading AI adoption and innovation with a large and vibrant developer community and start-up ecosystem.

The country is on the path to becoming a global hub for AI talent, skill, and innovation.

The open-source approach to AI innovation also aligns with the vision of the government, which supports the adoption and use of open-source technology to achieve India’s digital transformation goals.

By joining the Alliance, Indian organisations can contribute and collaborate to shape the evolution of the global AI landscape that reflects the needs and complexity of India.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, at Meta India, said the inclusion of Indian organisations in the AI Alliance underscores the country’s growing influence in the global deep tech landscape.

The AI Alliance was founded in 2023 as an international community of technology developers, researchers, and industry leaders who collaborate to advance safe, responsible AI rooted in open innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor