IIT Roorkee organises programme to foster design-driven innovation in MSMEs

New Delhi, March 3 Leading the charge in innovation in the country's Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised an awareness programme on the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme. The event, held on Saturday, aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia in fostering design-driven innovation.

It will also help participants leverage design-driven innovation as a catalyst for growth and transformation within the MSME sector and help design solutions for global competitiveness.

"The MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme underscores the pivotal role of design thinking in propelling MSMEs towards competitiveness and sustainability. Collaborating with industry stakeholders and leveraging the expertise of academia, we can foster a culture of innovation that drives economic growth and societal progress," said Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design, Innovation Centre, IIT Roorkee, in a statement.

Design awareness is instrumental in empowering MSMEs to harness the full potential of design thinking across their product lifecycle.

"We are honoured to spearhead the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME and industry partners. IIT Roorkee is committed to fostering a transformative bridge between academia and industry, propelling MSMEs towards innovative design solutions and heightened competitiveness in the ever-evolving landscape of manufacturing," said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

