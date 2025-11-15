IITF 2025: IT Ministry showcases India's inclusive AI initiatives

New Delhi, Nov 15 The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Pavilion was inaugurated at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF 2025) here, to present India’s vision for digital public infrastructure, responsible AI and participatory governance, the government said on Saturday.

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, MeitY inaugurated the pavilion, showcasing an immersive view of initiatives under Digital India, IndiaAI and MyGov.

“Visitors can explore immersive exhibits, discover real-world use cases, and experience firsthand how India is shaping a citizen-first, future-ready digital economy,” it said.

As a run-up to the 'India-AI Impact Summit 2026', a major initiative revealed at the pavilion is the IndiaAI Zone, highlighting India’s commitment to building safe, trusted, and inclusive AI ecosystems.

The minister also visited the IndiaAI pavilion’s dedicated experience area showcasing the seven strategic pillars of the IndiaAI Mission - AI Kosh, Applications, Future Skills, Startups, Compute, Foundational Models, and Safe and Trusted AI.

Prasada explored interactive screens demonstrating AI Kosh, real-world AI applications, future skills initiatives, and the broader ecosystem being built under the Mission.

The pavilion also features the summit’s three flagship Global Impact Challenges with a combined prize pool of up to Rs 6 Crore, offering mentorship, investor access, and cloud credits.

It also invites scalable AI solutions across key sectors to drive inclusive, high-impact innovation, the statement noted.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT earlier this month announced plans for AI-based eKYC and global credential verification in the DigiLocker platform.

The government also unveiled the India AI Governance Guidelines under the IndiaAI Mission, providing a framework to ensure safe, inclusive, and responsible adoption of the frontier technology across sectors.

