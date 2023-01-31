IITian Author’s inspiring Novel “DO NOT QUIT” for youth

New Delhi (India), January 31: An IITian author Ashutosh Dutta has written a book DO NOT QUIT. The story is fictional one and centers on the ambitious main character Ayush, whose life can be related to everybody. He comes from a modest background and joins IIT. While he is preparing to enter the civil services, he is also dealing with some other problems. Every one of us is the story’s hero. He suffers from all of the doubts, problems, and conundrums that everyone has experienced or is now experiencing.

This story offers encouragement for those who have lost their way while seeking something, slept for a bit, and then found it again. Author has depicted Ayush’s development from a driven student to a loving boy wonderfully. Every other guy may relate to Ayush’s tale extremely well. Even though the plot is a fantasy. Your heart and soul will be touched by the presentation, nevertheless. Since it discusses the common issues we all encounter, how it feels to feel lost while pursuing our objectives, and how we all enter the profession with high expectations of becoming the best versions of ourselves and altering our whole lives, this is a story that all of us can relate to. The story will keep your attention until the startling surprise at the finish that will leave you dumbfounded, although it is precisely placed and, more significantly, riveting.

Author’s use of straightforward language and how well he conveyed raw emotion is impressing. Characters that are engaging and complete were developed by the author. It is for individuals who want to give up since this book motivates them to pursue their goals with tenacity. This book should be read by every student. A must-read for anybody who appreciates losing themselves in the imaginary realms that gifted authors conjure.

Book link : https://amzn.eu/d/3TcrEQT

