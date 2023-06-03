IITIIMShaadi.com signs Bhagyashree for new social media campaign

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3: IITIIMShaadi.com, an exclusive platform dedicated to forging matrimonial alliances among the alumni of premier educational institutions, has roped in noted film actor Bhagyashree & Parvez Kazi (LookALike Salman Khan) for a new digital campaign.

IITIIMShaadi.com is a matrimonial portal exclusively for highly educated and accomplished individuals seeking mental compatibility with their life partners. The platform invites alumni of the top 10-15 institutions from various fields such as IITs, IIMs and other top colleges, to register and discover their ideal matches within this elite community.

Beyond catering to a niche segment, IITIIMShaadi.com has a strong differentiating factor - every profile undergoes a rigorous authentication process, validating the individual's degree, institute ID card, mark sheets and more. With a presence spanning over 50 countries, it brings together highly educated Indians looking for the perfect match.

"We cater to the highly educated community when it comes to finding matrimonial matches. Recognising the niche we are serving, Bhagyashree is the perfect face to promote our brand. She is someone who won everyone's hearts with her endearing portrayal of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya. She continues to strike the right chords with the audience with her excellent performances, and we are thrilled to have her onboard for this digital campaign," said Taksh Gupta, Founder & CEO of IITIIMShaadi.com.

Commenting on the association, Bhagyashree said, "I am delighted to be part of IITIIMShaadi.com, a brand that is the pioneer of a completely new concept in India. This platform serves as a reliable friend, guiding you in the search for a highly accomplished and ideal life partner who shares a similar background and mental compatibility. With a stringent screening process to authenticate members and remove any fake profiles, IITIIMShaadi.com has achieved a great deal of success with its unmatched and exclusive matchmaking services."

IITIIMShaadi.com launched a new ad campaign, featuring Bhagyashree & Parvez Kazi (LookALike Salman Khan), on Saturday. The ad emphasises the importance of a good friend in one's life to help filter out good from bad and finding a partner with the same mental wavelength. The platform will release a series of digital campaigns starring the popular actor across platforms in the coming months to build on its growing popularity.

This campaign went viral all across social media just after the posting of Bhagyashree on her Instagram Account.

Find Your Perfect Match - WWW.IITIIMShaadi.COM

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor