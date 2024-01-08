IIV Health Solutions Founder, Alfred Arambhan, Receives UN Karmaveer Chakra Award for Social Impact

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 8: Alfred Arambhan, a distinguished serial entrepreneur and social impact leader, was honored with the United Nations Karmaveer Chakra (Silver) Award at the 12th Rex Conclave and Award ceremony held at the Shiv Nadar School in Faridabad on November 27, 2023. Instituted in 2009 by the Indian Confederation of NGOs (iCongo) in collaboration with the United Nations, the Karmaveer Chakra is an international medallion recognizing proactive voluntary action for positive change.

The award was bestowed upon Arambhan in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to socio-economic upliftment and the creation of micro-entrepreneurs across various industries, spanning agriculture, healthcare, education, hospitality, and logistics and supply chain over four decades. Recognized previously by the UN Global Compact and invited to the Global Sustainability program by Secretary General Kofi Annan, Arambhan's tireless efforts underscore his commitment to uplifting the less fortunate through education and opportunities.

A pioneer in bi-lateral trade between India, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Israel, Arambhan gained recognition under the "Bridge to Innovation" program in 2018, initiated by PM Narendra Modi and PM (Israel) Benjamin Netanyahu. This collaboration focused on cutting-edge technologies in agriculture, healthcare, and water technology sectors.

Arambhan's commitment to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion earned recognition at the UN Women's Empowerment Principles Summit in New York in 2013. He holds various positions supporting economic and social upliftment, including serving as the Advisor of the Indian Documentary Foundation and actively supporting the Good Pitch Film Festival.

Firmly believing in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation for sustainable wealth creation, Arambhan continues to empower and impact those around him. He shares his entrepreneurial journey and experiences as a mentor and speaker at premier institutes such as IIM (Lucknow), IIM (Bangalore), and ISB (Hyderabad).

For more information, please visit: https://alfredarambhan.in/ or https://alfred-arambhan-simple-sayings-by-alfred.ghost.io/

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

