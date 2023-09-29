iJeeva Software's Founders Secure Significant Funding for Bold Expansion Plans

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: iJeeva Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, a dynamic and forward-thinking product development company headquartered in the bustling tech hub of Bangalore, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth. The company has successfully secured an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding, with Andrew M leading the investment charge, accompanied by a consortium of other visionary backers who believe in iJeeva's potential to disrupt and innovate.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 2015 by industry stalwarts Vasuki Raghavendra and Pradeep Jalisatgi, iJeeva has quickly emerged as a trailblazer in the software industry, with a particular focus on Fintech space with extensive experience in pre-paid wallets, e-wallets, NFC payments & Payment gateway solutions, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and open-source domains. With a combined experience of more than two decades, the visionary founders have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating innovative solutions that redefine the technology landscape.

The Seed Round Triumph

This strategic injection of capital marks a pivotal moment for iJeeva, propelling the company towards further growth, market expansion, and industry leadership. The seed funding round not only validates iJeeva's vision but also equips it to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The undisclosed amount raised in this seed round is a testament to the faith that industry leaders like Andrew M and other investors have in iJeeva's capabilities. This financial endorsement will provide the company with the essential resources needed to:

* Develop cutting-edge products: iJeeva is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The funds from this round will be instrumental in accelerating product development efforts, ensuring that the company continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions to its clients.

* Enhance customer support: Customer satisfaction is at the heart of iJeeva's ethos. With the seed funding, the company will invest in strengthening its customer support infrastructure, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled service and support.

* Expand operations: The dynamic markets of India, USA, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hold immense potential for iJeeva's growth. A significant portion of the funds will be directed towards expanding operations in these key regions, enabling the company to better serve its clients and cater to the evolving demands of these markets.

* New Initiatives: One of the main reasons for the fund raising currently is foray into healthcare domain with products involving AI/ML technologies

A Vision for the Future: Series A Funding

With this successful seed round, iJeeva is now poised for its next exciting journey - raising its Series A funding round. In this regard, the company has already engaged a tier-I investment banking firm to facilitate the process. The Series A funding round is projected to be in the ballpark of $5 million, reflecting iJeeva's ambition to elevate its offerings, scale its operations, and expand its global footprint.

Leadership Speaks

Vasuki Raghavendra, the Founder and CEO of iJeeva, expressed his excitement and gratitude, saying, "We are thrilled to have the support of Andrew M and our group of esteemed investors. This funding signifies a vote of confidence in our vision and capabilities. It will enable us to accelerate our growth and better serve our clients."

A Journey of Excellence

iJeeva's remarkable journey, from its inception in 2015 to its latest milestone of securing seed funding, speaks volumes about the company's potential and vision. Its track record of delivering groundbreaking software solutions has garnered attention and trust within the industry.

As iJeeva Software Solutions Pvt Ltd embarks on this transformative phase of its journey, its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction continues to drive its success. The company is primed to become a force to be reckoned with in the technology landscape, and its legacy of excellence is poised to flourish.

iJeeva Software Solutions Pvt Ltd is a Bangalore-based product development company founded in 2015 by Vasuki Raghavendra and Pradeep Jalisatgi. With over two decades of experience in the software industry, the founders have built iJeeva into a pioneering force in the Fintech, walelts, e-payments, ERP, CRM, and open-source domains. The company is committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge software solutions that empower businesses and organizations worldwide.

For inquiries, please contact: www.ijeeva.com

