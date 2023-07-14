Ikodoo celebrates Amazon Prime Day with amazing discounts on its Buds One and Buds Z products

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 14: Ikodoo, a leading provider of innovative audio solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. As part of this exciting event, Ikodoo Bud Z, will be available at their best-ever price, starting at just Rs 999 for Ikodoo Buds Z and Rs 3999 for Buds One. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is scheduled to take place on July 15-16, offering customers an incredible opportunity to grab these exceptional earbuds at an unbeatable price.

Ikodoo has developed a reputation for offering cutting-edge features along with an amazing acoustic experience. Ikodoo earbuds have won over music lovers, commuters, and fitness enthusiasts alike with their stylish appearance, excellent sound quality, and comfortable fit.

“We are excited to take part in the Amazon Prime Day Sale and give our valued customers a special chance to get the Ikodoo earbuds at the best price ever. We are committed to giving our clients the best possible audio quality and user experience, and this sale enables us to reach more people who value the very best in audio technology” said Pavneet Singh, CEO of IKODOO.

The Ikodoo boasts several notable features, including wireless charging capabilities, IP55 water resistance for durability, and a long-lasting battery life that ensures uninterrupted audio enjoyment throughout the day. The enhanced listening experience allows users to fully immerse themselves in their preferred music or podcasts thanks to the superior Bluetooth technology and noise-canceling features.

IKODOO is a dynamic and innovative technology brand that caters to music enthusiasts by offering an array of exceptional products. Recognizing the need for high-quality audio technology, IKODOO has partnered with Vifa Sound, a globally renowned Danish company with a rich legacy in the sound industry. With a global presence and a commitment to providing remarkable audio experiences, IKODOO is revolutionizing the world of audio technology.

http://ikodoo.tech/

