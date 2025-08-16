IKS Health Wins Google Cloud Award for Its Care Enablement Platform for Augmenting Human Expertise with AI

BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce its Care Enablement Platform has won a Google Cloud 2025 DORA Award for "Augmenting Human Expertise with AI."

IKS Health's Care Enablement Platform is a technology-powered ecosystem that combines advanced automation, data intelligence, and human expertise to offload administrative, clinical, and operational tasks. Its unique human + AI model is a seamless fusion of intelligent automation with domain-expert intervention to ensure accuracy and empathy.

"Our goal is to alleviate the increasing administrative and operational burdens faced by clinicians, and our team is proud to achieve recognition from Google Cloud for our AI-human hybrid model that delivers superior accuracy, empathy, and trust compared to standalone automation, " said Vijay Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, IKS Health.

Google Cloud's DORA Awards celebrate the technical excellence and elite performance that is possible with software development and delivery.

The IKS Health AI + human model accelerates delivery, cuts delays, reduces errors, and minimizes downtime, driving faster innovation and more reliable operations.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from Google Cloud for our advanced work in the 'Augmenting Human Expertise with AI' category," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO, IKS Health. "Validation of our goal to create a platform-based solution that healthcare organizations can rely on to scale operations fuels us to continue the work of transforming healthcare so that clinicians can focus on their core work."

