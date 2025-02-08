iKSANA is Redefining Workspaces in Dehradun with its Launch and Bold Expansion Plans!

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand ) [India], February 8: As businesses increasingly look beyond metro cities for growth, Dehradun is emerging as a thriving hub for startups, technology firms, and large enterprises. Positioned as a counter-magnet to Delhi-NCR, the city offers a skilled workforce from premier universities, seamless connectivity, as well as a business-friendly regulatory environment bolstered by the policies recently unveiled during the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit. With expanding IT parks, SEZs, and a strong law-and-order framework, Dehradun presents a unique blend of opportunity, infrastructure, and quality of life, making it an ideal destination for businesses.

Recognizing the growing demand for premium, fully serviced and affordable office spaces, iKSANA Workspaces has been at the forefront of Dehradun's coworking revolution. A 100% bootstrapped company, iKSANA has launched over 2,000 desks with state-of-the-art campuses across three prime locations on Sahastradhara Road and Rajpur Road, strategically positioned in the city's IT and business hubs. Now, with its largest expansion phase to date, iKSANA is adding 2,000+ more workstations by 2025-26, doubling its footprint in Dehradun.

With this expansion, iKSANA Workspaces aims to cater to a diverse business community, including remote professionals, startups, SMEs, and large enterprises, seeking flexible and fully managed workspaces. The company's ambitious goal is to reach 4,000 seats by the end of FY 2025-26, reinforcing its commitment to scaling workspace solutions in emerging markets.

"Our state-of-the-art coworking centers seamlessly blend modern amenities with a vibrant community, and offering businesses the flexibility to scale without the overhead costs of traditional offices," said Shantanu Mukul, Co-founder of iKSANA. "This expansion is a significant milestone, positioning iKSANA as the go-to workspace provider in Dehradun. We've witnessed early success here, and we aim to replicate this growth in other Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets across India."

From hot desks and private cabins to custom-built managed offices, iKSANA offers workspace solutions for all team sizes, whether a freelancer, small team, startup, SME, scaling business, or an established enterprise. Every space at iKSANA is thoughtfully curated to elevate the work experience, offering a seamless blend of functionality, productivity and aesthetic appeal.

* Ergonomically Designed Spaces - Sleek, modern interiors with natural light, green spaces, and vibrant common areas for an energizing work experience.

* Scalability & Cost Optimization - Businesses can expand or downsize as needed, optimizing costs while avoiding large capital expenditures.

* Premium Amenities - High-speed internet, meeting rooms, event spaces, breakout zones, outdoor areas, and serviced F&B ensure a seamless work experience.

* A Thriving Business Community - Connect with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and professionals, fostering collaboration and networking.

Beyond coworking, iKSANA is passionate about helping startups and businesses grow, providing a one-stop incubator platform for businesses to launch and scale. Through its business support services, iKSANA offers:

* Seed Funding & Business Mentorship

* Accounting, Taxation, Compliance Assistance & Virtual CFO Support

* Legal Assistance

* HR Services & Talent Acquisition

* Financial Modelling, Business Development & Corporate Connections

With a commitment to innovation and community-driven workspaces, iKSANA is transforming Dehradun's work culture and setting new benchmarks for coworking and managed office solutions in India.

For more information about iKSANA Workspaces and its services, visit www.iksana.work.

