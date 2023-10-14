ILA 2023 Awards By Brand Empower Recognizes Mak Life Producer Company Limited as the Most Trusted Dairy Products Manufacturers in North India

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

In a star-studded ceremony that brought together industry stalwarts and celebrities alike, the Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded its magic and celebrated excellence across various sectors. Mak Life Producer Company Limited stood tall and proud as it was recognized as the Most Trusted Dairy Products Manufacturers in North India, an accolade that underscored their unwavering commitment to quality and customer trust.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Mak Life Producer Company Limited, a prominent player in the dairy industry, has consistently displayed a remarkable dedication to providing high-quality dairy products to consumers in North India. The Executive Director of the company, Baltej Singh Bhullar, was called on stage to receive the prestigious award. In a brief statement, Bhullar expressed his gratitude, saying, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honored to be recognized as the 'Most Trusted Dairy Products Manufacturers in North India,' and we will continue to uphold the highest standards in our industry."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the brains behind ILA 2023, specializes in market research, branding, and creative PR. Their commitment to recognizing and honoring excellence in various fields has made them a prominent name in the industry. This year, the event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a New Delhi-based company founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. With a portfolio that boasts over 3000 clients from various industries and countries, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the online presence of businesses worldwide. The association between Brand Empower and Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd added a layer of sophistication and grandeur to the ILA 2023 event, making it a memorable evening for all attendees.

