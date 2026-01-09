iLive Connect Launches India's First Virtual ICU-like Home Monitoring Platform, Revolutionizing Proactive Healthcare

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 9: iLive Connect, a groundbreaking healthcare innovation, announced its official launch in India, introducing a 'Doctor-Led Continuous Care' within the comfort of homes. Combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-led clinical expertise, the system enables continuous, proactive health monitoring and timely intervention.

India faces a growing healthcare challenge - ageing populations living alone, rising chronic diseases, sudden cardiac events, repeated preventable hospitalisations, and limited access to continuous medical oversight. iLive Connect directly addresses these gaps by ensuring expert care is always present, even when patients are not in hospitals.

iLive functions as a 24x7 continuous care platform that monitors health in real time and enables early medical action long before symptoms appear. The service integrates medical-grade, FDA and CE-approved wearable biosensor technology to track vital health parameters, an advanced digital platform that continuously analyses health trends and AI-powered predictive analytics capable of identifying early risk patterns before clinical symptoms become apparent. This is supported by a round-the-clock medical command centre staffed by specialised doctors who proactively respond to patient vitals, along with seamless access to doctors and a dedicated iLive Expert.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rahul Chandola, a leading cardiovascular and aortic surgeon, and Founder of iLive Connect, said, "Health does not begin at the hospital door, and it certainly does not end when a patient leaves. Hospitals address only a small part of the health journey. The real determinants of health exist beyond hospital walls, unfolding every day. iLive was built to watch over those unseen moments - using predictive intelligence, continuous monitoring, and clinical supervision - so that we can act long before illness declares itself. This is how healthcare must evolve, not just in India, but across the world."

Dr. Viveka Kumar, Leading Interventional Cardiologist and co-founder iLive Connect, further stated, "With iLive Connect, we are introducing India's first truly integrated continuous care platform managed round-the-clock by super specialist doctors. Our mission is simple yet powerful - to create a safety net that combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate human expertise, ensuring timely care and peace of mind for families across India and abroad."

Key Benefits of iLive Connect:

* Redefine healthcare as proactive, preventive, and with 24x7 doctor access

* Detect health risks long before symptoms appear

* Reduce preventable emergencies and hospitalisations

* Improve outcomes in chronic and high-risk conditions

* Provides families with reassurance of doctor-led round-the-clock care

iLive does not replace doctors or hospitals, it strengthens the healthcare ecosystem through smarter, timely and personalised care, redefining healthcare as a quiet, continuous safeguard beyond hospital walls.

For those who are living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD/ asthma or congestive heart failure, continuous tracking of vitals ensures better disease management and helps prevent sudden health issues. The platform also supports the elderly and individuals monitored remotely, offering caregivers peace of mind with reliable oversight and instant health updates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor