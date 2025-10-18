Illusions We Create: Hon. Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Honoured with Doctorate, Shines as TEDx Speaker and Amazon Bestselling Author

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: Entrepreneur, author, and youth inspiration Hon. Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh has once again demonstrated that perseverance, purpose, and passion can transform vision into impact. From captivating audiences with his TEDx Talk titled 'Illusions We Create' at TEDx Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi on 14th October 2025, to being awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship by Washington Digital University, Dr Singh's journey reflects the evolution of a new-age entrepreneur who blends intellect with empathy and innovation with integrity.

The Honorary Doctorate Award Ceremony, held on 4th October 2025 at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, celebrated Dr. Singh's exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and youth empowerment. The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries, academicians, bureaucrats, and corporate leaders who applauded his multidimensional achievements and his ongoing commitment to nation-building through enterprise and education.

Recognised by Washington Digital University (USA), this honour symbolises Dr Singh's unwavering efforts to bridge the gap between entrepreneurship and social impact. His initiatives continue to motivate aspiring leaders to pursue sustainable innovation and value-based growth.

Adding another feather to his cap, Dr Singh's TEDx Talk 'Illusions We Create', delivered under the globally recognised TED platform, offered a powerful narrative on the unseen barriers humans build within themselves, illusions that limit growth and clarity. The talk, rooted in his own entrepreneurial experiences and personal reflections, resonated deeply with a diverse audience of students, professionals, and thinkers for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh is also the author of the Amazon Bestselling book 'Risepreneur', a work that explores the mindset, discipline, and resilience required to transform challenges into opportunities. The book continues to inspire readers across industries and has been widely appreciated for its realism, clarity, and motivational essence.

Currently, Hon. Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh is pursuing the prestigious Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, one of India's most esteemed management institutions. The program has further enriched his strategic understanding of entrepreneurship, innovation, and venture leadership.

Beyond academia, Dr Singh leads multiple ventures, including Nxt Unpause Yourself Pvt. Ltd. (an EdTech platform promoting self-development and leadership learning), Cloveify Wearables Pvt. Ltd. (a sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand), and Krishivardha Agro Pvt. Ltd. (an agri tech initiative focusing on modern farming and export innovation). Each of these ventures reflects his belief that entrepreneurship is not merely about profits but about people, purpose, and progress.

The combination of his Honorary Doctorate recognition, TEDx platform, and Amazon Bestseller authorship defines the multidimensional impact of Hon. Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh's journey. His life stands as a beacon for those who aspire to rise beyond illusions, chase meaningful goals, and lead with empathy and vision.

