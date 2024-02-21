IMA Extends Healthcare Outreach to Dhamori Village: Aao Gaon Initiative Empowers Rural Health

New Delhi (India), February 21: Yesterday, the Indian Medical Association, Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar Branch, launched a crucial health checkup camp in Dhamori village as part of its ongoing Aao Gaon project. This initiative, aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare services to the rural community, focused on early detection and treatment of prevalent health issues.

Led by a dedicated team of medical professionals, the camp witnessed meticulous examination of patients, dispensation of necessary medications, and distribution of blood test reports, ensuring thorough care and attention to every individual. Notably, numerous cases of anemia were diagnosed and promptly treated, alongside identifying individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure for the first time, facilitating timely intervention and management.

The consultation team, comprised of esteemed senior doctors including Dr. Yashwant Gade, Dr. Anjali Gade, Dr. Anupam Takalkar, Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, Dr. Aparna Deshmukh, Dr. Ishrat Baroodwala, Dr. Archana Sirsikar, Dr. Ajay Chinchole, Dr. Mayank Yadav, and Dr. Patel, exhibited their commitment and expertise in delivering compassionate healthcare services to the villagers.

The overwhelming expressions of gratitude from the villagers underscored the significance of such initiatives in rural communities, emphasizing the indispensable role of early detection and treatment in ensuring optimal health outcomes. Aurangabad branch’s endeavors exemplify our dedication to serving marginalized communities and fostering awareness about preventive healthcare practices.

The exemplary involvement of experienced consultants epitomizes our branch’s professionalism and proficiency in executing impactful healthcare interventions.

Through initiatives like the Aao Gaon project, IMA continue to uphold its pledge of delivering quality medical services to underserved areas, thereby striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

The exemplary work by the Indian Medical Association Aao Gaon State Committee, under the leadership of Dr. Dinesh Thakre as Maharashtra IMA MS President, Dr. Saurabh Sanjanwala as IMA MS Secretary, and Chairman of Aao Gaon State Committee Dr. Yashwant Gade, Co-Chairman Dr. Santosh Khartade, Convener Dr. Anupam Takalkar, and esteemed members Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, Dr. Rajgopal Kalani, Dr. Kalpana Khade, Dr. Pratibha Wanwe, Dr. Vidhya Parfull Patil, Dr. Deepak Shribhate, and Dr. Nitin Turaskar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor