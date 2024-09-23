IMF Celebrates Sewa Pakhwada in Mumbai as Part of PM Modi's 74th Birthday Celebrations in Maharashtra

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: As part of Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, a Mega Multispecialty Health Camp was organised at Public School in Shivaji Nagar (Govandi) by Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) along with various organisations of Muslim community in Maharashtra on Sunday to provide minority and underprivileged communities access to essential health services in line with Modi government's goal for ensuring quality healthcare to every citizen. Besides men, women and children from various sections of the society, the Mega Multispecialty Health Camp was attended by religious leaders from Muslim community and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University, who is also the Convener of IMF, an initiative by Chandigarh University. Volunteers from different Educational Institutions including Chandigarh University actively participated and helped the beneficiaries during the health camp.

As many as 200 renowned doctors from 16 medical specialties including Gynecology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, Diagnostic, Radiation Oncology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Internal medicine, Dermatology, Preventive Medicine, Homeopathic, Allopathic and Ayurvedic medicine among others, 300 paramedical staff, helpers and volunteers conducted the health camp during which more than 3500 beneficiaries, mostly from slum areas of Mumbai, were provided free screening, treatment and consultations.

Majority of the beneficiaries who availed free medical services including free medicines, health kits and free of charge medical tests during the camp belonged to the poor and underprivileged sections of the society.

More than 2000 sanitary pads were distributed to females and over 500 spectacles were also distributed to beneficiaries with vision problems during the camp. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Cards were also created on the occasion to help people avail services at empanelled hospitals (public or private) anywhere in the country. Prosthetic arms and legs were also distributed and fitted to the beneficiaries in need during the camp.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring easy accessibility to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of the society, doctors present at the Health Camp said PM Modi has ensured easy access to quality and affordable healthcare for every Indian during the last 10 Years.

They said PM Modi's mantra of 'Health for All' has ensured affordable quality medical services not just at metropolitan cities but also at remote rural pockets and people have been receiving quality medical services and medicines at almost every nook and cranny of the country today.

People who availed healthcare services at the camp said since Independence, no Prime Minister before PM Modi has given healthcare a priority of governance other than PM Modi.

Women belonging to Muslim community said PM Modi has been the first PM to have taken the cause of Menstrual Hygiene as priority of government and ensured access to affordable sanitary napkins to females.

Health Experts said healthcare infrastructure has grown exponentially during the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. They said India has become hub of quality and affordable healthcare as the number of AIIMS and Medical Colleges has doubled, the number of MBBS and PG seats has increased by about 125 per cent.

"Keep poor and underprivileged in focus, PM Modi ensuring last mile delivery of services," says Rajya Sabha MP & IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Speaking to reporters, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), IMF Convener and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "The healthcare system in India has seen massive transformation in the last 10 years under Modi government. For the first time in the country, health is being linked with development. In fact, a widespread sentiment of 'Healthy Nation, Wealthy Nation' has now been created in the country. Modi government's commitment to ensure quality and affordable healthcare services to everyone can very well be gauged from the fact that the health sector budget has increased by 175 per cent in last 10 years, rising from Rs. 33,278 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 90,958 crore in 2024-25."

"PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme has benefited every section of the society and every community in the country equally," says Faisal Banaraswala, Sufi Islamic Board Founder.

Faisal Banaraswala, Sufi Islamic Board Founder, said, "I am deeply grateful to the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) for organizing this mega medical camp on such a large scale where beneficiaries of different diseases including cancer have got themselves treated free of cost today. Ayushman Bharat scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have benefitted every section of the society and every community in the country equally. I urge the people from my community to understand the significance behind this scheme introduced by PM Modi. The global stature of India has improved a lot under Modi government and India has transformed itself into a global superpower."

"PM Modi does not see things from Majority or Minority perspective, his schemes are benefiting all sections of society equally," says Mansoor Khan, National President, Sufi Islamic Board.

Mansoor Khan, National President, Sufi Islamic Board, said, "It indeed is a praiseworthy initiative by IMF that is part of the Sewa Pakhwada, they have chosen this area for the medical camp where people from minorities coming from the slums and poverty-stricken areas have benefited immensely today. Modi government's schemes in health sector have empowered everyone equally irrespective of people's religion or caste. PM Modi does not see things from majority or minority perspective; his schemes benefit all sections of society equally. It indeed is praiseworthy that PM Modi government's schemes have special focus on women and they have been empowered like never before in the past 10 years."

"Substantial decrease in cases of fungal infection and menstrual problems faced by women due to reduced prices of sanitary pads under Modi government," says Doctor Fraternity of Maharashtra.

"Increase in number of medical seats in India helping more youth pursue medical education in India than going abroad for it," says Doctor Fraternity of Maharashtra.

A Pediatrician, Dr Krutika, said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, phenomenal works have been done in the healthcare sector in last few years. Modi government's scheme under which price of sanitary pads have been reduced to Rs. 1 has worked out really well for ensuring proper menstrual health and hygiene for women in the country. Earlier, due to the high price, many women could not afford to buy these pads, but now more women have started buying it. As a result fungal infection and menstrual problems have decreased a lot and there has been substantial decrease in number of patients with menstrual problems now."

"Under PM Modi government, the number of doctors have increased. As a result the number of patients per doctor have decreased now. MBBS seats have increased now, earlier there were very few medical colleges and medical institutions. Earlier, the number of seats were so less that if interested candidates wanted to become doctors they could not whereas now the seats have increased, the infrastructure and technology have also improved. Now it has become much easier for doctors to treat patients. Earlier doctors were overworked but that burden has definitely come down in recent years under Modi government. In terms of knowledge and technology in medical sector, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare sector," she added.

PM Modi ensured quality medical education in India, unlike 10 years ago, rather than going abroad, youth prefer to pursue medical education in India now.

Dr Mehak Tara, Lokmanya Tilak College of Physiotherapy, said, "PM Modi has done a lot in the health sector in the past 10 years, whether it is providing quality medical services under Ayushman Bharat Scheme or increasing the number of seats of MBBS. Earlier, only wealthy class could afford quality medical treatment but today under Modi government's unparalleled initiatives and schemes, people from all strata of society can avail quality medical services at affordable prices."

"Women even in the remotest areas in the country have benefited immensely under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in health sector," say Females at Health Camp.

Sonam Gupta, a resident of Behendar in Hardoi District of Uttar Pradesh, who got free health check at the health camp said, "PM Modi has been laying special attention in the field of medical sector. Owing to his push for ensuring quality medical services to all, such medical camps are being organised in the entire country. In the field of medical education, PM Modi has constructed many new medical colleges and AIIMS. PM Modi is providing quality medical services at affordable prices to all. Today, owing to PM Modi's unparalleled initiatives, women are also getting quality education and getting empowered like never before."

Sara Sheikh, a student at Lok Manya Medical College of Physiotherapy, Kharghar, said, "PM Modi has paid special attention to provide health services to the people of the country. Earlier, there were many areas of our country where these facilities were not reaching but Modi government has ensured that quality medical services reach even the remotest areas in the country. When it comes to leprosy, women did not have much awareness about it. Because due to extreme poverty, they could not pay attention to it and did not get treatment for the same. Apart from that, women suffered due to not getting treatment for several illnesses. Today, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of Modi government, people are getting free of cost quality treatment at hospitals. This indeed is praiseworthy initiative of Modi government."

Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)

India Minorities Foundation, a non-government organization under Chandigarh University, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in

