imm India debuts in New Delhi with exclusive launch event

New Delhi [India], August 8:imm India, a premier B2B platform designed to drive the next phase of growth in the Indian interiors and furniture industry, was officially launched today by Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd. at an exclusive event held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event brought together key stakeholders in a city that naturally connects policy, commerce, and design, setting the tone for a platform that aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and industry-wide progress.

The launch took place in the esteemed presence of Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO); Mr. Bharat Dinesh, President of the Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association (JHEA); renowned interior designer Marie-Gon; and Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd.

At the launch event of imm India 2026, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, FIEO highlighted, “India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, powered by a dynamic and resilient private sector. The government has taken a strategic shift in its trade policy, focusing on FTAs with large, complementary economies, such as the UAE, Australia, EFTA, and the UK, to ensure balanced trade and safeguard domestic interests. The upcoming UK FTA will provide zero-duty access for almost all Indian exports from day one, with simplified processes such as exporter declarations and no certificate of origin required for small shipments of up to 1,000 tonnes. We are also working towards an early harvest agreement with the EU, which will be a game-changer for our labour-intensive sectors. These are bold, proactive steps to strengthen India's position in global trade and support our exporters in seizing emerging opportunities.”

Backed by leading Indian industry associations like Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association, Eastern U.P. Exporters' Association, The Handicrafts Exporters Association – Moradabad and Bagru Industrial Association, imm India is set to connect global innovation with the country's rapidly expanding interiors and furniture market. The Indian interior design market is projected to grow from USD 36.4 billion in 2024 to USD 67.4 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 14.3%. As a future-ready platform, imm India will cater to professionals across residential, commercial, hospitality, and contract sectors, offering a space for collaboration, market insight, and design excellence.

Mr. Gerald Böse, President & Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH, shared his vision for the new venture: “Bringing the proven concept of imm cologne to India with imm India, in collaboration with such esteemed local associations, is a natural progression and a testament to the immense potential of the Indian market. This joint effort ensures a truly representative and impactful event, facilitating significant global business connections and propelling the industry forward.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, said, “imm India is not just an exhibition, it's a movement. It brings together global innovation and Indian ingenuity at a time when the country's interior design market is projected to double to USD 71 billion by 2033. With India's rising demand for design-led living and Koelnmesse's global expertise, we're proud to introduce a platform that will shape the future of interiors across the region.”

The inaugural full-scale edition of imm India will be held from March 11 to 14, 2026, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, bringing together India's most innovative brands and future-forward interior solutions under one roof.

Mr. Bharat Dinesh, President – Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association, expressed his enthusiasm and stated, “In today's global landscape, challenges like the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the unpredictability of international tariffs, as highlighted by President Rao's recent statement, pose real concerns for Indian exporters. It's more important than ever to diversify our markets and look inward. The Indian domestic market remains largely untapped and full of potential. imm India 2026 is not just another event; it's a timely gateway for building global partnerships while also unlocking new domestic opportunities. For anyone looking to explore, expand, or innovate, this platform offers access to diverse sectors, design trends, and architectural innovation.”

imm-india will present a comprehensive showcase of global interior solutions, including furniture for home and outdoor areas, such as upholstered furniture, lamps and lighting, wall and floor coverings, home décor and aesthetics, as well as occasional and single furniture pieces. Additionally, the exhibition will feature reproduced furniture, bathroom accessories and products, kitchen solutions, and art. It will enable direct networking between Indian manufacturers and key decision-makers through curated buyer-seller meetings, business dialogues, and strategic partnerships.

imm India will showcase a diverse range of products and facilitate focused business interactions. It will provide valuable insights into evolving design, sustainability, and consumer trends. The platform will encourage meaningful engagement among architects, designers, retailers, and sourcing professionals. Backed by India's strong manufacturing capabilities and widespread industry support, imm India is poised to become a key driver of market growth and creative leadership in the interior sector.

